Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Christopher Arnell
4h

The point of this essay is not that Trump is perfect, or that every criticism of him is dishonest.

The point is simpler than that.

A country can only be lectured, shamed, ignored, and forced to live with the consequences of elite theory for so long before it chooses the bluntest instrument available.

Trump did not appear in a vacuum. He returned because millions of Americans were tired of being told that wanting borders, police, punishment, public order, and protection for victims made them dangerous.

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April's avatar
April
11m

Excellent post!!! One of your best ever ! So many great lines and all true. Love you brother !

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