Everywhere you look today, Substack is running Black Friday deals. Discounted subscriptions. Limited-time offers. Half-off paywalls. You know the drill.

I don’t judge anyone for doing it. Writers need support. Voices need backing. And this platform has become one of the few places where ideas can still breathe at all.

But it made me realize something about how I have been doing this from the beginning.

I don’t have a Black Friday sale.

Because I already did the thing those sales are trying to accomplish.

I put everything out for free.

I never locked a single essay behind a paywall. I never created a special tier where the “real stuff” lives. I never made truth something you have to swipe a card to access.

If something is important enough to write, it should be important enough for every American to read, whether they can afford a subscription or not.

But that model only works if the people who value the work decide to support it.

Black Friday is when people hunt for deals.

So here’s mine.

The deal is that everything is already free.

The ask is that if you believe in what I’m doing, you support it anyway.

If my essays have helped you make sense of the world, if they’ve put words to things you’ve felt for years, if they’ve helped you explain the chaos around us to someone else, then I’m asking you directly:

Consider becoming a paid subscriber today.

Not because you owe me anything.

Not because you’re getting a discount.

But because you understand what it takes to keep something alive when you aren’t hiding any of it behind a gate.

It’s eight dollars a month or eighty dollars a year. It helps me support my family, finish the book, keep this work free for everyone, and build the nonprofit foundation that will give this mission strength long after the noise of today’s politics is gone.

Thank you for being here.

And thank you for standing with a writer who refuses to put truth behind a paywall.

If You Value This Work,

I’m Asking You to Stand With It

This work is not kept alive by universities, foundations, or wealthy patrons. It is carried by readers who believe that truth still matters, and that citizenship still has a meaning deeper than convenience.

When you become a paid subscriber, you are not funding a hobby. You are helping keep the lights on, the water running, food in the house, medical bills covered, and rent current so I can continue writing instead of walking away to survive another way.

This Substack is how I support my family and how I buy the time needed to research, write, and push back against a narrative machine that never sleeps. Your support keeps that work alive.

Make a One-Time Gift

If a subscription is not feasible, a one-time gift still has a real and immediate impact.

It helps cover the basic costs that never pause: groceries, utilities, prescriptions, gas, and the quiet pressures that come with trying to keep a household stable. It may sound small, but this is the level where the work either continues or stops. Your support keeps my family from going under while I keep fighting to tell the truth.

Join The Resistance Core

The Resistance Core is for the people who read this work and say, “I want to help build it.”

If you join at that level, you give me the breathing room to think beyond tomorrow, plan larger projects, and stop living in a constant scramble between writing and basic survival. You help turn this into something that lasts, not something crushed by financial pressure.

You will see more of the work behind the scenes, more of where this is going, and you will have a direct hand in making it possible.

What Your Support Builds Right Now

Your support does two things at the same time.

It keeps my family stable:

• rent paid instead of overdue notices

• lights, heat, and water staying on

• groceries in the fridge

• medical and pharmacy costs covered when they hit

And it keeps the work alive:

• deep research into how the Democrat Party and its allies manage cultural decline

• long form essays that take days and weeks to produce

• investigations into media narratives, crime, immigration, education, and the culture war

• the foundation of a larger educational and media effort that can reach people who have never heard these arguments clearly explained

The truth is simple. If this work is going to continue, it has to compete with rent, utilities, and the grocery bill. Your support is what makes that possible.

If You Cannot Give

If you are not in a position to give financially, I understand that more than you may realize.

You can still help in ways that matter:

• Share this post with someone who believes the chaos around them is random instead of coordinated

• Send it to someone who has never heard these arguments made plainly and without apology

• Forward it to a friend or relative who senses something is wrong but cannot yet name it

You are not just sharing a link. You are helping break an information monopoly that has shaped how millions of people understand their own country.

Are You a Creator? Sign Up for the Boost Page for Free

If you are a creator and want to help this project grow but cannot contribute financially, you can still sign up for the free Boost page.

It costs nothing but helps push these essays higher in Substack’s internal recommendations. It brings in readers who would never find this work on their own. That reach matters. It is one of the few ways ordinary citizens can counter a very well-funded information machine.

