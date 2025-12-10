I’ve gone back and forth on whether to write this. Not because the situation isn’t real, but because I’ve spent my whole life trying to solve my own problems quietly. I’ve always been the one who figured it out, made it work, pushed through, and moved on.

But part of building this project, part of being honest with the people who read and support it, is being transparent even when it’s uncomfortable.

TLDR: If my work has helped you this year, and you’ve ever thought about supporting it, this is the week where it truly matters.

So here it is.

I’m on thin ice with my landlord right now, and bringing in a few thousand dollars this month is what keeps this from turning into an eviction situation. If I can hit that mark, we’re fine. She’ll see the stability she needs, and I can keep doing this work from a place of stability rather than crisis.

December has been a low-cash month.

The irony is that the mission is growing — the readership is growing, the impact is growing, the reach is growing, but the cash flow doesn’t reflect any of that right now. And as much as I wish momentum counted, landlords don’t measure momentum. They measure deposits.

Right now, we’re on a shoestring budget.

Not because the mission is failing, but because I’ve poured everything into building this: a conservative survival guide for people trying to cut through the fog of lies the Left throws out every day. Something that helps people make sense of the chaos, understand the history behind the headlines, and push back with clarity instead of confusion.

And the truth is, I’m helping people survive the onslaught of liberal propaganda… but I need to survive as well.

This isn’t easy for me to talk about. I’ve been a self-sufficient adult for a long time. I’m used to being the one who doesn’t ask for help. But I also believe deeply in what I’m building here; in my ability to connect things, explain things, and give people the tools they need to stay grounded when everything around them feels like noise.

If you’re already a paid subscriber or part of The Resistance Core, please hear this clearly:

You are the reason this project exists at all.

This is not me saying you haven’t done enough. You have. And I’m grateful for you every day.

I’m sharing this because many readers who value the work may not realize how much their support matters right now, in this specific moment.

If my writing this year has helped you…

If it has given you clarity, perspective, or arguments you needed…

If you’ve ever read something here and thought, “More people need to see this”…

Then I’m asking for your help today.

There are three meaningful ways to support this work:

Become a Paid Subscriber

Upgrading, even at the lowest level, helps more than you know.

https://mrchr.is/help

Make a One-Time Contribution

If you prefer to give once, it directly helps close this month’s gap.

https://mrchr.is/give

Join The Resistance Core

This is for people who believe this work is worth more than $8 a month and want to make a bigger statement. The page defaults to $1,200 a year, but you can set it to $500, $1,000, $2,000, or any amount that makes sense for you.

Think of it as a once-a-year vote that says, “This needs to exist.”

https://mrchr.is/resist

This next week will shape what the next month looks like, whether I’m writing from stability or writing from freefall.

Thank you for reading this, and thank you to those who have already supported me. I’ve never taken it for granted.

I believe in this work.

I believe in where it’s going.

And with your help, I’ll keep pushing it forward.

Best regards,

Chris