I wanted to send a quick update.

Because of the people who stepped forward yesterday, I was able to submit the apartment application and pay the fees needed to hold the unit while they run the tenant screening.

That does not mean we are approved yet. My credit may still be a problem, and I do not know what they will require once the screening comes back. But your help gave us a real chance, and yesterday morning I was not sure we would even get that far.

Thank you.

I mean that.

Every person who gave, subscribed, sent something through Venmo, replied with advice, or tried to help us think through the next step helped us move forward yesterday when everything felt like it was closing in at once.

We are still not through this. If the application is approved, we may still need a larger deposit, storage, moving help, and enough money to make the move happen quickly. If the application is not approved, we will have to pivot again immediately.

I am also still trying to avoid an eviction judgment on our record if at all possible. If anyone has real experience with Texas eviction law, tenant screening, rental applications, emergency housing, moving, storage, or private landlords in the Cedar Park, Leander, or Austin area, please reply. One useful lead could still make a major difference.

I know some people are tired of these emails. I understand that. I do not enjoy sending them. I am not proud of being in this position. But yesterday reminded me that there are still good people willing to step in when someone is trying not to fall through the floor.

I almost didn’t include this next part because I don’t want it to look like I am trying to prove anything. But it is part of why this moment feels so strange and humbling.

Years ago, my family and I were coming home from church when we saw a homeless man in Roseville named Clifford. People knew him as the Dancing Man. I had seen him many times before, but that day something hit me differently.

I remember thinking: we have to do something.

Not just talk about helping people. Not just nod along when someone says we should help our fellow man. Actually do something for the person right in front of us.

We pulled over, and I went to talk to him. I asked him what happened and then asked my wife to grab her phone and film us.

She asked me what for, and I said because we were going to put this online, raise awareness for this guy, and try to get him off the streets. No planning, no overthinking it, just doing it.

We were not rich. We were not even middle class. I was working a full-time job, and on every break I was calling people, trying to find him housing. Most of what I heard was no.

But it became a team effort. My family helped. Other people stepped in. I used my old YouTube channel to ask the community to help Clifford get back indoors.

2014: Minutes after deciding we had to do something to help him get off the streets.

I am sharing this because I know what it feels like to ask people to step in before someone falls through the cracks. Back then, I was trying to help someone else get housed.

I never imagined I would one day understand that fear from the inside.

Thank you for helping us get one step closer to having somewhere to go.

I will keep you updated.

Chris