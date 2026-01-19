Arnell’s Substack

ANG Pilot
3h

“Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times"

We're as subject to the laws of human nature as any other civilization.

Throughout history, Republics last an average of 250-300 years before they decay and fall. Unfortunately, we're proving that the United States isn't going to be the happy exception.

Alexis de Tocqueville observed that in a democracy, those who vote for taxes often escape the obligation to pay them. He argued that when the poor have the power to make laws, public expenditure tends to be high. This is because taxes are levied in a way that does not burden those who impose them, leading to considerable government spending. Tocqueville also believed that the reliance on government for social improvement could undermine individual responsibility.

Hate being a Debbie Downer but this Country has incrementally moved Left ever since the 1960's and the slide is accelerating as more and more public education indoctrinated kids hit voting age.

