TheAbjectLesson
4h

Thank you. That's the best, most thoughtful, most honest, and most accurate description of the problem ever written.

My mom grew up in the Hartford Projects in the mid- to late-1950s. It was low-income housing and included many single-mothers (like my grandmother). Most of those folks were either young widows (of WW2) with kids, or what I'll call "vagaries of life" victims... decent people without the adequate family and community backup/support that used to be common (and is essential to help the young turn into functional, self-sustaining adults). Then came forced integration in the 60s...

After my parents' divorce in the late-70s, we wound up right back in that same neighborhood, attending the same schools, right down the street from the Projects. You won't be surprised to learn that things had (ahem) *gone downhill* significantly.

But the people I always felt worst for were the good black kids. Chappelle's joke about his own station growing up, that the difference between poor white people and poor black people is that whites don't think it's supposed to be happening to them! is trenchant on a lot of levels. I *knew* that I would not stay there, and that I would kill or die trying to get out. A combo of the military and education was enough.

I'll add this: a good number of "dark green" Marines I served with were acutely aware of what you've written here and were zealous persecutors of other black Marines who tried to bring that sh*t into the Unit. I always thought it was an interesting litmus test to see which officers (white or black) didn't understand the difference you've so well articulated. (And now I need to go read more Sowell - of all of his great writings, I've not yet read that one, though I'm aware of it).

Old Jarhead
3h

Excellent work!

Your words exactly mirror my experience, both in the civilian world and the Marine Corps. One of my wake-up calls was a fellow NCO (black) who was called “my brother” by a POS Private (also black). His reply was enlightening. “I ain’t your damn brother, I know who my daddy was”.

Black flight from the cities is as common as white flight, and is based on both money and culture, just like with white folks. I spent 25 years moving household goods, which put me in houses and apartments, rich and poor, in every State. Every race, creed, and sexual orientation was a client. In the wiki list of 300 American cities by population I went down to number 272 before I found one I where haven’t been.

I have also been a firearms instructor for 23 years, and the concerns about personal and family safety are also exactly the same for those responsible black citizens as for those of any other ethnicity. Being a responsible adult, wanting a better life, and safe place to live were the common denominators. Before his fall from grace, Bill Cosby was a huge proponent of exactly what you describe. His personal failings make it no less true. There is also as noted, the voluminous work of Thomas Sowell and his colleague Walter Williams. For me Sowell’s most important and foundational work is “Basic Economics” and it is always the first book I recommend.

