In every era, those with power find new methods to control and profit from the vulnerable. In the twentieth century, it was welfare dependency and failed urban policies. Today, it’s chemical dependency, pushed by a pharmaceutical industry that masquerades as a savior while manufacturing a permanent underclass of medicated, pacified, and compliant citizens. We are told that depression is a mysterious brain disease, curable only by the latest pill. Few ever ask whether the cure isn’t sometimes worse than the disease, or who profits from keeping millions in a chemical stupor.

This is not a theory. It’s not rhetoric. It is the lived experience of millions, including myself. Before you dismiss these warnings, consider what follows, not as personal grievance, but as a case study in how government, industry, and media collude to pathologize ordinary life, drug away dissent, and harvest billions in the process.

My Story:

Almost a Statistic

My story is not unique. I was thirty, feeling restless, having trouble sleeping, and struggling to focus. Life felt heavy, but there was no major trauma, just the relentless pressure of daily living. A co-worker noticed I was not myself and suggested I see a doctor. Maybe it was depression.

So I did what millions do. My family doctor listened for a few minutes, then referred me to a specialist. The specialist labeled me “depressed” after a brief consultation and prescribed medication, explaining it would balance my brain chemistry.

I was skeptical, but the authority and medical language eventually wore me down. I started the medication and took it exactly as directed. Instead of feeling better, I felt numb. Food lost its taste, laughter lost its meaning, and my body betrayed me, with profuse sweating, mental fog, and confusion.

When the side effects became unbearable, the doctor switched me to a different drug. The fog didn’t lift. One afternoon, after coming home early from work, I sat alone on my closet floor, sweating, stripped down, holding a loaded gun. I wasn’t scared or angry. I was just empty. The medication had dulled everything, even my survival instinct.

Somehow, I decided to stop. I tapered off the meds and faced the withdrawal. It was brutal, but I got through it. In the years since, I have faced greater hardships, but I have never felt that same medicated emptiness again.

What nearly killed me was not untreated depression. It was the treatment itself, a system that promises healing but delivers numbness, and then blames you if things go wrong.

Antidepressants:

Hype, Harm, and Hidden Truths

The American public has been sold a narrative about antidepressants that rivals any modern propaganda campaign. We are told, again and again, that depression is a “chemical imbalance” and that only pharmaceuticals, costly, patented, and, coincidentally, highly profitable, can restore our brains to normal function. This is not science; it is marketing.

The Chemical Imbalance Myth

The claim that depression results from a serotonin deficiency has been repeated so often that it is rarely questioned. Yet a major umbrella review published in 2022 (Moncrieff et al.) concluded, “There is no consistent evidence that serotonin is associated with depression, and no evidence that lowering serotonin causes depression.” Drug companies manufactured the “chemical imbalance” theory to sell SSRIs like Prozac, Zoloft, and Paxil, not discovered in a lab.

Effectiveness vs. Placebo

Antidepressants are now prescribed to over 45 million Americans, including nearly 10% of teenagers. And yet, meta-analyses (Kirsch et al., 2008; Fournier et al., 2010) show that up to 80% of the benefit can be attributed to placebo effects. For mild to moderate depression, the difference between taking a sugar pill and an SSRI is barely measurable, certainly not worth the risks.

A Global Phenomenon

This prescribing epidemic is not limited to the United States. Wealthy countries across the world have followed a similar pattern, rapidly increasing the use of antidepressant medications.

The chart below shows just how dramatically antidepressant prescriptions have risen by country and decade:

While the United States leads the way, countries like the UK and Australia have also seen prescription rates soar, far outpacing much of the world. Meanwhile, countries such as Japan remain far less medicated, in part due to cultural attitudes, stricter prescribing guidelines, and resistance to pharmaceutical marketing.

Selective Publication and the Buried Bodies

Clinical trials with negative results rarely see the light of day. An analysis of FDA data (Turner et al., 2008) found that 97% of published studies on antidepressants were positive, but in reality, only 51% of the FDA’s own data supported effectiveness. The rest was buried, spun, or never published at all.

The Side Effects They Hide

The reality of antidepressant use is far from the glossy TV commercials. The list of side effects is not just long, it’s devastating:

Emotional numbing: Over 40% of patients report feeling “emotionally blunted,” unable to experience joy, grief, or even love.

Sexual dysfunction: Up to 60% experience loss of libido, impotence, or anorgasmia, often persisting for years after quitting (Post-SSRI Sexual Dysfunction).

Weight gain and metabolic issues: Over one-third gain significant weight, increasing risk for diabetes and heart disease.

Profuse sweating: Reported by up to 20% of patients.

Cognitive impairment: “Brain fog,” confusion, and slowed thinking, side effects so common that “antidepressant-induced apathy” is now a recognized term.

Increased suicidal ideation: The FDA’s own “black box warning” admits that SSRIs and SNRIs increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and behavior, especially in young adults. It is not a footnote; it is a statistical reality.

Withdrawal: The Unspoken Nightmare

Perhaps the most sinister truth is that withdrawal from antidepressants is frequently hellish. Studies (Fava et al., 2015) suggest that up to 56% of patients experience withdrawal, euphemistically called “discontinuation syndrome” by pharmaceutical marketers. Symptoms include dizziness, shock-like “brain zaps,” profound depression, panic, and even psychosis. Some endure these symptoms for months or years.

A System Built to Deny Responsibility

When these side effects turn deadly, the system’s response is always the same: blame the patient, not the pill. Suicides and violent outbursts are attributed to the “underlying disorder,” not the medication that was supposed to treat it. Pharmaceutical companies have paid billions in settlements, but rarely admit guilt and continue to market aggressively to both doctors and consumers.

Who Benefits?

In a free market, we expect buyers and sellers to act in their own interest. But what we have here is not a market; it is a racket. The pharmaceutical industry, protected by patents, shielded from lawsuits, and propped up by government subsidies, profits from creating lifelong customers, not cures.

The business model is simple: mask the symptom, sell the solution, and never fix the cause. Healing people would end the revenue stream. Keeping them dependent ensures the profits never run dry.

Overprescription:

Why Doctors Push Pills

It’s easy to demonize individual doctors for America’s antidepressant epidemic. The truth, as always, is more complicated and more troubling.

Doctors Are Cogs in a Much Bigger Machine

Most physicians do not wake up hoping to medicate half their patient panel into emotional numbness. The reality is, most are trapped by a system designed for speed, not understanding. The average primary care visit in America lasts barely 15 minutes, barely enough time to say hello, let alone probe the root of a patient’s suffering. It is easier, safer, even, to reach for the prescription pad than to recommend sleep, sunlight, community, or radical honesty about a broken marriage or toxic job.

60% of American doctors have received payments, gifts, or meals from drug companies.

The Pharmaceutical Industry: Quiet Puppeteers

Behind every rushed appointment sits a pharmaceutical rep, slick suit, catered lunch, a stack of samples, and “the latest studies.” The money trail is clear: according to ProPublica, over 60% of American doctors have received payments, gifts, or meals from drug companies. The largest payments go to those who prescribe the most, and every penny is an investment in future sales.

Medical journals are flooded with ghostwritten “studies,” sponsored by the very companies whose drugs are under review. “Key opinion leaders” are paid six figures to extol the virtues of these drugs at conferences and on social media.

Cultural Shifts: Pathologizing Normal Life

It is no coincidence that the rise in antidepressant prescriptions tracks perfectly with a cultural shift: sadness is now a symptom, not a season. Grief, worry, existential dread, all of them, now, are medicalized. The DSM, the psychiatric bible, ballooned from 182 pages in 1968 to over 1,000 pages today: more diagnoses, more drugs, more customers for life.

Insurance Companies: Partners in Crime

Therapy, lifestyle coaching, or nutritional interventions are time-intensive and rarely covered. Insurance companies, whose profits depend on short visits and fewer claims, prefer the efficiency of pill-based medicine. It is a perfect arrangement: the doctor is pressured, the patient is hurried, and Big Pharma gets paid. According to CDC data, 80% of antidepressant prescriptions are written by non-psychiatrists, as family doctors, nurse practitioners, and PAs, who have neither the time nor the training to explore a patient’s full story.

A Human Cost, Not Just a Balance Sheet

These are not just statistics; they are the human reality of a society that mistakes speed for care and compliance for cure. People like me, and millions more, are left to pick up the pieces, wondering if their emptiness is a disease or a drug side effect. Each new prescription fills a pocket but leaves a soul in limbo.

A System Designed for Profit, Not Healing

What is clear, if you step back from the bureaucratic jargon, is that the system works for everyone but the patient. Pharmaceutical companies and insurers rake in billions. Politicians collect campaign checks. Medical schools and journals grow fat on industry grants. And ordinary Americans, in their darkest moments, are handed a bottle, a co-pay slip, and a warning to call 911 if things get worse.

This is not health care. It is a business model, one that feeds on pain and calls it progress.

The Real Causes:

What Gets Missed

When people feel depressed, anxious, or emotionally drained, the first question in modern medicine is rarely “What is happening in your life?” More often, it is “Which pill would you like to try?” This approach treats the symptom, not the ailment. The profit motive guarantees it.

Physical and Nutritional Factors

Many symptoms labeled as depression or anxiety are rooted in basic, correctable issues. Chronic dehydration is often overlooked. Even mild dehydration can cause fatigue, irritability, trouble focusing, and low mood. Some surveys suggest up to 70 percent of Americans walk around partially dehydrated every day.

Nutritional deficiencies are another blind spot. Low vitamin D, iron, B12, magnesium, and omega-3s can all mimic depression. People with vitamin D deficiency are twice as likely to report depressive symptoms. B12 deficiency can cause apathy, confusion, and fatigue. Many of these problems go undiagnosed while prescriptions are written by the millions.

Diet quality matters, too. Diets heavy in processed foods, sugar, and refined carbs are linked to higher rates of depression, especially among teens and young adults. Diets rich in whole foods, healthy fats, and fresh produce correlate with lower risk and improved mental health.

Medical Conditions That Mimic Depression

Depression is often a symptom, not a diagnosis. Hypothyroidism, blood sugar instability, and sleep apnea can all cause low mood, brain fog, and energy loss. Far too often, these root causes are never checked. Instead, people are placed on lifelong psychiatric drugs without even a simple blood test.

The Environmental Reality

Chronic stress, social isolation, lack of meaningful work, or trauma will push anyone toward despair. Environmental and life factors account for at least 60 percent of depression risk. Genetics play a role, but for most, circumstances matter far more than inherited brain chemistry.

Misdiagnosis and Self-Induced Factors

Misdiagnosis is rampant. Some studies estimate that half of those labeled as “depressed” are suffering from grief, stress, burnout, or physical illness. Many cases are self-induced: poor sleep, substance abuse, social withdrawal, and addiction to digital devices all drive low mood.

There is no profit in water, sunlight, or home-cooked meals.

Treating Symptoms, Not Causes

There is no profit in water, sunlight, or home-cooked meals. The system cannot bill for common sense, so it ignores it. Doctors move fast. Insurers want quick fixes. Pharmaceutical companies want lifelong customers. As a result, the system is designed to treat the symptom, never cure the ailment. This is not an accident; it is a business strategy.

Mass Violence, Suicide, and the SSRI Link

Data shows that even as antidepressant prescriptions have multiplied tenfold since the 1980s, national suicide rates have not declined. The rate was about 12 per 100,000 in 1980, and now stands around 14.5 per 100,000. If medication were truly solving the crisis, suicide should have dropped. Instead, the crisis persists. The pill-for-everything model has failed to deliver real-world results.

The public is often told that antidepressants save lives. Yet the stories that make the news rarely mention the connection between psychiatric drugs and acts of violence or self-harm. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a pattern hiding in plain sight.

Mass Shootings and Psychiatric Drugs

There is no official government database tracking whether mass shooters were on antidepressants or other psychiatric medications at the time of their attacks. But many of the most notorious cases have a direct connection.

Eric Harris, one of the Columbine shooters, was taking Luvox, an SSRI.

Jeff Weise, who killed nine at Red Lake High School, was on Prozac.

James Holmes, the Aurora theater shooter, was prescribed sertraline, also known as Zoloft, and the sedative clonazepam.

Aaron Alexis, who killed twelve at the Washington Navy Yard, had recently been prescribed Trazodone.

There are many others whose medical histories have been sealed or never reported. The pattern is the same: young men, recent changes in medication or withdrawal, followed by acts of unimaginable violence.

Suicide Risk and the FDA’s Black Box Warning

Despite a massive explosion in prescriptions, suicide rates in the US have not fallen. In fact, they have remained flat or risen slightly, exposing the myth that more medication means fewer tragedies. If antidepressants solved the suicide crisis, we would see a dramatic decline. Instead, the crisis persists, and the public pays the price.

In 2004, the FDA added its most serious “black box” warning to SSRIs and similar drugs, acknowledging that these medications increase the risk of suicidal thoughts and actions, especially in children, teens, and young adults.

The data is unambiguous. A 2016 analysis found that young people on antidepressants were more than twice as likely to attempt suicide as those taking a placebo. Pharmaceutical companies fought to keep these warnings off their labels for years.

How the System Hides the Truth

When suicides or violent acts occur, pharmaceutical companies and regulators are quick to blame the “underlying illness.” They insist the problem is untreated depression, not the drug. Families are told their loved one’s tragedy was a random event or a personal failure.

Media coverage is equally selective. When a mass shooting happens, gun control and mental health are debated endlessly, but the role of psychiatric medication is rarely mentioned. This silence is not accidental. Pharmaceutical companies are some of the largest advertisers in the media world. Bad publicity threatens their profits.

Real People, Real Cost

These are not rare side effects. They are the lived experience of countless families who trusted the system and paid the ultimate price. Every time the pattern repeats, the public is told to move along, that there is nothing to see.

Decades of mass prescribing have not reduced national rates of suicide or despair. The numbers make clear what the ads and lobbyists try to hide.

The evidence is there for anyone willing to look. The link between antidepressants, suicide, and mass violence is not a theory. It is a documented reality, ignored by those with the most to lose if the truth comes out.

Money Trail:

Big Pharma Buys America

In American politics, power always follows the money. Nowhere is this clearer than in the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on lawmakers, regulators, and the media.

Profits Before People

Antidepressants alone generate over twenty billion dollars a year for drug companies. The entire psychiatric drug market is worth hundreds of billions worldwide. These profits do not come from breakthroughs or cures, but from creating lifelong customers who are told they are permanently broken and must rely on medication to function.

Patents are manipulated, and drugs are slightly tweaked to keep profits rolling. Old drugs are repackaged as “new,” and prices are kept high long after the research has been paid for many times over. This is not innovation. It is a business model built on dependency.

Lobbying and Political Influence

Pharmaceutical companies spend more on lobbying than any other industry in America. In 2023, they spent more than $370 million to influence federal policy. That money goes to both Democrats and Republicans, targeting those who control healthcare and regulatory decisions.

The so-called “revolving door” keeps industry insiders and government regulators in constant rotation. Former FDA, CDC, and NIH officials leave public service for high-paying jobs in the drug industry, while pharma executives are frequently brought into regulatory agencies. This is not oversight. It is collusion.

Campaign Contributions and Legal Bribes

Big Pharma spreads its money wide. Politicians who chair health committees or hold leadership positions receive the most significant contributions. In the last election cycle, top recipients included Bob Menendez, Chris Murphy, Anna Eshoo, Richard Burr, Kevin McCarthy, and Chuck Schumer. Both parties cash the checks and return the favors.

Campaign money is not the only payment. Retired lawmakers are often hired as consultants or lobbyists for the very companies they once regulated. Industry PACs and dark money groups funnel millions more, hiding the accurate scale of their influence.

Regulatory Capture and Media Silence

The FDA and other agencies rely on fees from drug companies to fund their operations. Media outlets depend on pharmaceutical advertising. Neither has an interest in biting the hand that feeds them. As a result, negative stories are buried, critics are silenced, and the public is kept in the dark.

Who Benefits?

Shareholders and corporate executives pocket billions. Politicians secure their careers. The media and medical establishment stay funded. The only people who do not benefit are the ordinary Americans paying higher prices, facing side effects, and trusting a system rigged against them.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is how business gets done in Washington. The real scandal is not what is illegal, but what is perfectly legal.

Pharma as a Control Mechanism:

Chemical MK-Ultra

Societies have always had ways to keep people quiet and manageable. In past generations, it was the threat of poverty or the promise of welfare. Today, the most effective tools are not political slogans but chemical formulas.

Mass Chemical Sedation

Antidepressants and psychiatric drugs are promoted as solutions for everything from grief to boredom. Instead of equipping people to face life’s struggles, these medications often numb emotion, flatten motivation, and make the user less likely to challenge the status quo. Millions now walk through life with their sharp edges dulled, not by choice but by prescription.

Pathologizing Dissent and Discomfort

The modern system labels ordinary human struggle as a disease. Persistent sadness, frustration with authority, or even strong political opinions are now sometimes seen as symptoms that need medical treatment. The more society medicalizes discomfort, the easier it is to define nonconformity as pathology.

Dependency Creation

SSRIs, antipsychotics, and ADHD medications are often harder to quit than illegal drugs. Withdrawal can bring panic, confusion, and emotional chaos. This chemical dependency ensures a steady stream of customers who rely on the industry not just for comfort, but for basic stability.

Blunting the Human Spirit

Many who take these drugs report losing their sense of self. They become indifferent, less creative, and less connected to others. This may not be the stated intention, but the effect is real. A population that is sedated and disconnected is much easier to manage than one that is sharp, opinionated, and restless.

Information Control and Gaslighting

The pharmaceutical industry, medical authorities, and the media work in concert to silence critics. Anyone who questions the “chemical imbalance” narrative or raises concerns about drug safety is dismissed as anti-science or a conspiracy theorist. Actual independent research is rare and often drowned out by industry-funded messaging.

Chemical MK-Ultra

MK-Ultra was the government’s secret program to test mind control through drugs and psychological manipulation. Today’s pharmaceutical regime achieves something similar, but legally and on a much larger scale. The result is a society that is medicated, subdued, and less likely to resist the structures that profit from its compliance.

Political Cover:

Which Politicians Are Owned by Pharma?

If you want to know why pharmaceutical companies keep winning in Washington, follow the money. Both major parties take pharma cash, and the industry makes sure its friends sit in the right places.

Naming Names

Bob Menendez (D-NJ) — At the heart of “Pharma Alley.” Has taken hundreds of thousands in industry donations while steering health policy.

Chris Murphy (D-CT) — Sits on key health committees and is among the top recipients of pharma funds.

Anna Eshoo (D-CA) — Longtime representative and chair of the House subcommittee on health. Known for defending the industry’s interests.

Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) — Former House GOP leader. Collects big checks from drug companies and helps set the agenda.

Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — Senate’s top Democrat. Major recipient of pharma donations.

Frank Pallone (D-NJ) — Key player on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Has received substantial contributions.

Richard Burr (R-NC) — Former Senate HELP Committee chair. Significant industry backing.

Thom Tillis (R-NC) — On Judiciary and HELP Committees. Well-funded by the industry.

Brett Guthrie (R-KY) — House Energy & Commerce subcommittee, reliably pharma-friendly.

Fred Upton (R-MI) — Long-serving House member with deep pharma ties.

Bipartisan Business

This is not a Democrat or Republican problem. It is a Washington problem. Pharmaceutical PACs split their donations almost evenly between the parties, ensuring that no matter who wins an election, their interests are protected.

How the Favors Get Repaid

Committee chairs and leadership posts go to lawmakers who play ball with industry. Those who push for lower drug prices or stronger regulations find themselves outspent or pushed aside. Retired members often land lucrative consulting gigs with drug companies or their lobbying firms.

Regulatory agencies are not immune. The FDA and CDC have a revolving door with the industry. Executives cycle in and out of government, taking knowledge and influence with them.

The Result

Meaningful reform never passes. Bills to allow drug price negotiation, importation of cheaper medications, or stricter safety standards are watered down or killed in committee. Public outrage is defused with symbolic votes or empty promises.

Who Loses?

The average American. They pay more for prescriptions, face more risk from side effects, and watch as their elected officials protect corporate profits over public health.

The political cover that shields Big Pharma is not accidental. It is bought, sold, and renewed every election cycle.

MAHA, RFK Jr., and the Trump 2.0 Era

The 2024 election brought a new twist to the battle over American health policy. With Donald Trump back in the White House and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. installed as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement entered the spotlight. Many hoped this alliance would finally challenge Big Pharma’s dominance and refocus national policy on prevention and transparency.

Rhetoric Versus Reality

RFK Jr. is famous for his sharp criticism of pharmaceutical companies and government regulators. As HHS Secretary, he has called out the overprescription of psychiatric drugs, especially among children. MAHA reports point to the explosion of antidepressant and stimulant use and criticize the medical system’s “pill-first” mentality. Food policy changes and voluntary pledges by major companies to cut out artificial additives have made headlines.

Yet, despite the bold language, concrete reforms remain limited. Antidepressants are still on the market. There are no national bans or new regulations restricting their prescription. The most visible policy shifts have been symbolic, expanded black box warnings are under review, and public health messaging has shifted, but the industry’s core business remains untouched.

Reorganization and Pushback

Under MAHA, HHS is consolidating agencies and trimming the bureaucracy. The FDA and CDC have seen staff cuts and structural overhauls. Critics warn that these changes threaten public health oversight, while supporters claim they will reduce industry influence.

Vaccine policy has changed most visibly. Hundreds of millions in government contracts for mRNA vaccines have been canceled, and official recommendations for children have been scaled back. This move has won applause from some corners and outrage from others, but it does little to challenge the daily business of psychiatric drug makers.

A Shift in Dialogue, Not in Power

The MAHA era has brought national attention to lifestyle, prevention, and overmedication. For the first time, mainstream political leaders are openly questioning the wisdom of drugging millions for profit. But the practical impact remains limited. Pharmaceutical lobbying continues. Congress still dances to the industry’s tune. Public health agencies remain financially entangled with the companies they regulate.

The Pattern Holds

Symbolic change without structural reform is a pattern as old as Washington itself. MAHA and RFK Jr. have changed the conversation, but the system that profits from sickness and medication is still intact.

The Unholy Alliance

Step back and the pattern is unmistakable. Big Pharma, big government, and big media operate as a seamless machine. The system is designed to treat symptoms and manage discomfort, not cure the underlying ailment. Overwhelming greed, not healing, sets the agenda.

The Cost to Americans

Ordinary people pay the highest price. They are told their struggles are personal failings or mysterious brain diseases, then sold drugs that promise relief but often deliver dependency, numbness, or worse. The system buries the evidence, blames the patient, and doubles down on marketing. Every few years, a new “miracle” drug arrives, and the old stories of ruined lives are quietly forgotten.

No One Protects the Public

Reform is slow, cosmetic, and easily reversed. When one part of the system gets too much bad press, another steps in to clean up the narrative. Congressional hearings make headlines, but nothing changes. Industry “watchdogs” bark but never bite.

A Call to Clarity

No society can drug its way to health, happiness, or resilience. Real solutions begin with honesty about the causes of suffering and the interests of those selling the cure. People deserve better than a lifelong prescription for someone else’s profit.

For all the money spent, for all the pills dispensed, Americans are not healthier or happier. If anything, self-reported quality of life has declined, even as prescriptions have skyrocketed.

This is the final indictment of the pharmaceutical approach. If modern medicine and antidepressants were truly delivering healing, the country’s mental health should be improving. Instead, we see flat or falling well-being, proving that the promise of a chemical cure is little more than marketing spin.

The unholy alliance between business, politics, and media keeps the racket running. Until Americans see it clearly and demand accountability, the cycle will continue. The cost will be measured in lives lost, voices silenced, and a population medicated into quiet compliance.

Chemical Survival Is Not Healing

The numbers do not lie. In an era when nearly every measure of life has improved, healthcare, nutrition, education, and opportunity, America’s suicide rate has not gone down. It has crept up. At the same time, prescriptions for antidepressants have exploded, transforming sadness and struggle into a multi-billion-dollar market.

If the pharmaceutical industry’s promises were true, we should be living through a golden age of mental health. Instead, we have replaced open suffering with silent, chemical survival. Millions are not leaping from rooftops, but neither are they truly living. They exist in a medicated limbo, dependent on daily pills that numb pain but never cure it.

This is not a success story. It is the quiet failure of a system that manages despair for profit, celebrates flat statistics as progress, and calls the suppression of symptoms a cure. The public is told to be grateful for what amounts to a chemical pause button, one that keeps people quiet, compliant, and endlessly consuming.

Real healing requires more than a prescription. It demands honesty about what truly ails us, courage to seek real solutions, and a system that puts people before profit. Until then, America’s most measurable achievement will be a nation kept alive, but not truly living, by the miracle of modern medicine.

