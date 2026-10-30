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Paul Clayton's avatar
Paul Clayton
1d

It’s getting harder to go through all the awfulness in government. And you’re right, the perps often get right back in. And you’re right, they can say, at least he/she isn’t a republican.

I think a vast number of people have been programmed to believe that “The democrats are for the little man, the working man, and the republicans are for the wealthy and businessmen.”

That was what I believed. I grew up in a poor working-class neighborhood and my parents and everyone I knew was a democrat, just like you were Irish or Italian or Polish. I was democrat all through my teens and early adulthood on the East coast. When I moved to Californian to start a new life, Reagan was running for president.

I remember seeing how blatant, unfair, and downright slanderous the press’s treatment of him was. That was the first election I paid any attention to and the more I liked Reagan and thought him intelligent, witty and kind, the more the media slandered him as a greedy republican. That election opened my eyes to the unfairness of the media and the inability or unwillingness of many Americans to ‘think.’ They would rather ‘feel’ and the media gave them plenty of fodder for that.

I’m a Trump supporter. I believe that he knew it would be rough if he ran for office, that he and his family would suffer, but I believe he also knew that no other candidate could or would step in to try and stop the established bureaucracy, or cabal or deep state, whatever, is running the country into the swamp.

I hope and pray that we come out of this election with the house and senate in republican hands. Yes, some republicans are merely in it for the money, no spines, etc., but many, if not most, elected democrats know they are destroying the country and attempting to install a permanent one-party state. God help us if they succeed.

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Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
1d

They vote according to their ideology and indoctrination. It simply doesn't matter what they did. Like Yuri Bezmenov said, they are innured to facts. Facts do not penetrate the ideology.

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