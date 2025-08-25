It’s Monday, and if you’ve been here a while, you might remember this video.

I posted it a while back on Twitter, and it blew up, for good reason.



In fact, it wasn’t a parody. It was a diagnosis.

Just a heads up though:

It’s going to become pretty apparent that my writing skills are significantly better than my video editing skills. LOL

Hakeem Jeffries Meets Dr. Lexus

(Yes, again. Because he deserves it, and you do too.)

I didn’t have to alter Hakeem’s speech at all.

Just placed it next to a clip of Dr. Lexus from Idiocracy.

And suddenly the future made sense.

If Obama were the Harvard prototype,

Hakeem is what happens when you copy the packaging but fill it with the Dollar Tree version.

Same hand gestures.

Same speech rhythms.

Just… none of the content.

He talks like he’s reciting slam poetry, as if he just learned it five minutes ago.

And people clap because the bar is that low now.

Honestly? Dr. Lexus makes more sense.

“Don’t wanna sound like a d#ck or nothin’... but it says on your chart that you’re f*ed up.”**

If Dr. Lexus is the medical future,

Hakeem Jeffries is the political one.

Confused, overconfident, and pumped full of empty slogans like electrolytes.

We’re not watching a movie anymore.

We’re watching the trailer for America’s decline, and Hakeem is reading it off the teleprompter like it’s Shakespeare.

Dollar Tree Thoughts

So here it is again.

A little humor to start your week.

A reminder of just how far we’ve fallen and how funny it is, until it’s not.

LOL, “Hakeem Jeffries hasn’t published any posts yet.” says it all.

Feel free to share it again.

Or just send it to someone who still thinks Dollar Tree Obama is the future of the Democratic Party.

He is.

And that’s the punchline.

