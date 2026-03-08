Arnell’s Substack

Eugene Kriegsmann
14m

Chris, you mention black run cities, but there are cities like Seattle that have white mayors, but whose entire government substructure is run by blacks. When I started teaching in Seattle in the late 1960s. The schools were largely staffed with white teachers. The administration of Seattle Schools was largely white with a scattering of minorities, Asian, Pacific Islanders, and Latinos, with a few blacks. When I left teaching in 2013 Seattle which in 1969 was among the best districts in the country was among the worst. By that time nearly the entire school district was run by black administrators even though Seattle's population was 61% white and only 6% black.

In 1969 I was one of three white teachers hired that year. The remaining hires were blacks who had been recruited from southern states. This despite a large number of qualified white teachers in the substitute pool whose availability was ignored.

In the 1990s when they needed to hire a new superintendent. The hired a black woman from the eastern seaboard who ended up defrauding the district out of millions of dollars by hiring a pair of black contractors to do rebuilding projects on a couple school buildings. These men were paid, but nothing was even done on the projects. She was quietly let go, probably with severance pay. Two highly qualified white candidates who actually lived in the area had been passed over in order to hire her.

When I taught in King County Juvenile Detention my immediate supervisor, the head of Interagency for the district, was a wheeler/dealer type who seemed to have his fingers in a whole lot of pies. He was part of what I came to think of as a black mafia that ran a good many of the special programs in the schools. They hired only blacks to fill positions, many of whom were barely qualified.

When I was the Special Education department head in one school I taught at I had a teacher in my department who spelling and punctuation, not to mention basic language skills were submarginal. I had to review all of her Individual Educational Programs written for her students before she had meetings with parents to insure that the multitude of errors were corrected. She had been recruited out of Louisiana, and I can only assume that at that time standards in their schools and colleges were pretty low. It got worse. Years later, having gotten her Masters of Education at University of Washington, she became a vice principal in a building I was teaching in at the time. She was a lovely lady, and I loved her dearly, but, in truth, she was a functional illiterate who, had she been white, would never been hired anywhere that written communication skills were needed.

This was a pattern of hiring I saw throughout my more than 45 years of teaching. Illiteracy, dishonesty, and overt racism were traits I saw more and more. The latter particularly following the Travon Martin incident with kids being encouraged to create posters which repeated the most blatant falsifications bandied at the time.

When a relatively small minority is granted a disproportionate amount of power and immunity from critical observation the results are going to be disastrous, and the current performance of Seattle Public Schools is a classic case study in this. Administrations grow exponentially as needless positions are added, vast amounts of money are wasted or embezzled, accountability is shifted downward, and ultimately the end product is garbage.

