BMWTwisty
16h

"In many ad campaigns and entertainment lineups, Black faces now appear more often than their share of the population. The issue is not visibility. It is motive. The point is signaling, not truth. And as one identity became the approved proof of virtue, another stepped into the same slot. LGBTQ characters are now a fixture across scripted TV. The role often defaults to a single, highly legible archetype, usually the flamboyant side presence that signals virtue quickly. Surveys of self identification put the broader LGBTQ umbrella somewhere in the single digits. The screen narrows that umbrella to one familiar type because it reads fast. That is branding, not realism."

YES! YES! YES!!! The DEI brainwashing is totally ubiquitous at this point. Advertising is about selling a product to a demographic group. The black characters portrayed everywhere at this point are in an actual demographic group of about 5% of the population - yet the DEI squad infiltrates the media implying a demographic of about 85% of the population

