Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Christopher Arnell
9h

Paid subscribers, I'd love to hear your thoughts after reading all three: Which one do you think America is failing at most right now, and why?

Borders can be fixed with policy. Language can be learned. Culture seems like the hardest one to get back once you’ve lost it.

Interested to hear your opinions.

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Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
10h

Great series Chris! We only need to reference England for look at what bad immigration policies lead to.

We should offer every native British/irish Christian US citizenship to get over our birth rate problem and save them from becoming victims of the empire’s murderous depopulation scheme.

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