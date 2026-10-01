“Some people will forgive you for destroying your life before they forgive you for deciding you deserve a better one.”

I know Black Americans who live in nicer houses than I do. From the image some of them project, you would think they had grown up fighting for survival in Compton. They have room to build a comfortable life, yet the streets still get cast as the model for how to live it.

One of my former neighbors, a suburban mother I regarded as a good parent, posted about Austin Metcalf’s fatal stabbing. She expressed sympathy for those affected, then added, “that boy shouldn’t have put his hands on Karmelo.” That comment stayed with me because of who made it. Here was a woman raising children in comfortable surroundings, reaching for the language of provocation to explain a confrontation that ended in death. You do not have to live in a dangerous neighborhood to absorb its rules about respect and retaliation.

This goes well beyond teenagers. Adults carry those expectations into subdivisions, workplaces, churches, and small towns. A higher income can change what someone owns while leaving his judgment untouched. By ghetto culture, I mean the habits that reward intimidation, retaliation, contempt for responsibility, and hostility toward achievement. Black Americans have fought them for generations. But when defending those habits becomes a test of Black identity, the person trying to build something better gets treated as a traitor.

What happens when the address improves and the expectations don’t?

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When Dysfunction Becomes Identity

There is a difference between ordinary respect and compelled deference. Ordinary respect allows you to disagree with me, correct me, or tell me to stop bothering other people. Compelled deference requires you to handle me carefully because I might make you regret doing otherwise. Under those rules, a request to lower your voice becomes a challenge and a supervisor’s correction becomes humiliation. Walking away makes you weak. Escalating establishes that nobody gets to play with you. The people around you have to decide how much trouble they are willing to endure just to ask for ordinary consideration.

Elijah Anderson described this street code in neighborhoods where people fear victimization and distrust the police. A reputation for retaliation can offer protection there. He also distinguished families committed to work, school, and conventional responsibility from those oriented toward the street. Decent families still had to navigate the rules enforced around them.

A dangerous neighborhood does not make everybody in it eager to behave dangerously. Some are trying to escape. Others are helping make escape necessary. Yet the code can acquire authority over both groups: speak differently and you think you are better than everybody; refuse a confrontation and you are soft; take school seriously and you are “acting white.” Someone else gets to decide which handicaps you must keep to prove you belong. That is where the street code becomes Cancer Culture. A destructive practice gets protected as identity, and the argument turns from what it costs to whether its critic is Black enough.

How the Culture Travels

Thomas Sowell argued in Black Rednecks and White Liberals that some habits presented as distinctly Black had earlier versions among Southern whites and, before that, in parts of Britain. He traced belligerence, sensitivity to insult, and disregard for education across groups and generations. Under his account, rural communities can retain older local honor traditions while absorbing modern urban versions. Suburban families can import the street image through music, phones, classmates, relatives, and parents. These are different routes into the same problem, and neither requires a child to grow up on a dangerous block.

The culture can arrive on a screen. An adult can adopt it as readily as a teenager.

Charis Kubrin’s 2005 study examined 403 songs from gangsta rap albums released between 1992 and 2000. She documented how lyrics presented the street code, including violence used to establish reputation and identity. The study examined the messages in the songs, not whether listeners became violent. But we can still ask what is being offered for admiration. Describing danger is one thing; presenting retaliation and criminal status as achievements gives the audience something to imitate. A kid in a subdivision can adopt the pose without having endured the conditions that produced it.

Parents decide what they praise, what they excuse, and what they refuse to tolerate. Moving away from danger while continuing to glorify the conduct that sustains it leaves the job unfinished. A safer neighborhood gives children an opportunity. What happens inside the house helps determine whether they can use it.

The Everyday Costs

At work, this attitude gets expensive fast. If every correction becomes disrespect, somebody has to manage your reaction before he can manage the work. Miss shifts, arrive late, and leave coworkers covering your responsibilities, and you give people a reason to avoid depending on you. Discrimination, limited skills, and scarce jobs can obstruct employment. Starting a confrontation over an ordinary instruction adds an obstacle of your own. Calling the boss racist on the way out does not settle whether he was, and it certainly does not settle the rent. Your household gets the bill when the paycheck disappears.

The rest of us encounter the same demand for accommodation outside work: phones on speaker, arguments staged for an audience, confrontations filmed as entertainment. Strangers become unwilling participants. When somebody finally asks for consideration, the person causing the disturbance announces that he has been disrespected.

Remember Ebonics? In December 1996, Oakland’s school board adopted a resolution recognizing it as students’ primary language and declaring that African language systems were “not a dialect of English.” The resolution also called for students to master English. In January 1997, the board revised its wording and explicitly emphasized moving students from their home language patterns toward English proficiency. That was its objective. The test of the approach is what students actually learned: could they leave school able to speak and write effectively where formal English was expected?

Recognizing a child’s home dialect can be part of teaching him. Using cultural respect to excuse failing to equip him is a disservice. Teaching standard English gives him another skill, and calling it “acting white” pressures him to surrender an advantage to satisfy people who will never reimburse him for the opportunities he loses. The same practical judgment applies to dress. A bonnet, pajamas, and house shoes may be comfortable at home. If the workplace requires something else, put on something else. An employer asking you to arrive dressed for the job should not have to negotiate whether getting dressed compromises your Blackness.

Then there is the contradiction about safety. If you chose a neighborhood because it was safer, why teach your children that its white residents are the principal danger? Discrimination deserves attention when there is evidence of it. A neighbor’s race alone tells you nothing about whether he threatens your family. Parents should teach children to recognize dangerous conduct, including conduct committed by people who look like them.

When Achievement Becomes Betrayal

“Acting white” turns useful skills into evidence of racial disloyalty. A student trying to earn good grades gets asked whether he has forgotten who he is. Apparently, he owes the group a performance before he owes himself an education. Roland Fryer and Paul Torelli found that the relationship between high grades and peer popularity differed across groups. The pattern they associated with “acting white” was stronger in schools with more interracial contact and absent in predominantly Black schools and private schools. Their measure was peer popularity, but the finding challenges the assumption that an integrated setting automatically removes pressure over Black authenticity.

I have already written about an Army friend who grew up poor in the Bronx, wanted something better, and took pride in his discipline and appearance. Rejecting the street style helped make him an outsider among people who thought it defined Blackness. He owed them no apology for wanting a better life.

There is also the temptation to defend a flattering story instead of examining the results. Consider “Black women are the most educated group in America.” In Pew Research Center’s analysis of 2024 data, 38 percent of Black women ages 25 to 34 held at least a bachelor’s degree, compared with 52 percent of white women and 77 percent of Asian women of the same ages. Black women outpaced Black men, at 26 percent. Beating Black men and leading the country are different claims. Inventing national first place helps nobody finish the next semester.

Politics supplies another racial loyalty test. In May 2020, Joe Biden told Charlamagne tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” He apologized that day. In 2021, Black columnist Erika D. Smith criticized Larry Elder’s policies and described his candidacy as “an insult to Blackness.” These examples show how disagreement can become a challenge to someone’s identity. A candidate is entitled to argue for your vote. He is not entitled to decide whether you remain Black if you refuse.

The people who encourage achievement give a child room to reject those demands. Their standards can come from a stable two-parent household, a demanding single mother, a Black church, an immigrant family, or military discipline. Homework, self-control, responsibility, and respect for learning have no racial owner. What matters is having adults who enforce those expectations when peers pressure a child to abandon them.

The Adults Who Keep It Alive

Adults keep the code alive when criticizing it becomes more socially dangerous than excusing it. Challenge the conduct and the conversation moves to your motives. Are you racist? Do you hate yourself? Who are you trying to impress? Meanwhile, the behavior that started the argument gets another pass. Sowell argued that influential people helped preserve harmful expectations by presenting them as authentic Black culture and condemning efforts to change them. That arrangement lets people claim moral credit for defending a culture while other families absorb its costs.

Children notice the rules adults actually enforce. Say fighting is wrong, then arrive with an excuse every time your child fights, and he knows which lesson to believe. Praise education, then laugh when someone mocks a child for sounding white. A teacher or pastor who attacks reasonable correction as racial hostility teaches that responsibility is negotiable whenever identity enters the discussion.

Eventually, consequences arrive that a parent cannot argue away. Defending a child from every correction can help preserve the very behavior that puts his future in danger. The adults congratulating themselves for protecting him ought to ask what they are preparing him to do.

Who Pays for It

Metcalf was fatally stabbed at a Frisco track meet on April 2, 2025. Karmelo Anthony was convicted of murder in June 2026 and sentenced to 35 years in prison. A judge denied his request for a new trial on August 22; his lawyers said they would appeal. What I heard in my former neighbor’s comment was the street emphasis on provocation: somebody crossed a line and should have known what could happen. In a discussion about a dead teenager, that emphasis deserves scrutiny. What are adults teaching children about the meaning of a confrontation and the acceptable response to it?

As a parent, I want a child to get home alive. I want him to keep his hands to himself, control his temper, and recognize when walking away protects his future. A rule that makes restraint humiliating puts him under pressure at precisely the moment he needs judgment. The audience cheering his toughness will not serve his sentence or rebuild the family of somebody killed.

There are quieter bills, and people who reject the code pay those, too. A coworker covers another missed shift. A decent parent tries to maintain rules that relatives undermine. A child who wants to study gets ridiculed by people whose approval matters to him. Too much of the discussion centers on the feelings of the person demanding accommodation, as though everyone else exists to absorb his behavior. The people carrying his burdens have feelings, families, and futures of their own. Their restraint should not be mistaken for consent to keep paying.

What Deserves Defending?

Black Americans have traditions of education, faith, military service, enterprise, and family responsibility worth defending. The people sustaining them should not have to prove their authenticity to somebody who treats confrontation as a credential. They are building things their children can inherit. A parent owes a child preparation for a life he can sustain: accepting correction, finishing difficult work, disagreeing without threatening people, and making political decisions without asking permission to remain Black.

If your version of authenticity makes a child harder to employ, easier to provoke, and afraid to distinguish himself through achievement, examine what you are asking him to preserve. He will inherit the costs long after the people congratulating him have moved on.

Buying a safer house is an achievement. Keeping destructive rules alive inside it undermines the life you worked to provide. Defend the standards that help your children grow, and stop granting harmful behavior authority over who they are allowed to become.

Leaving the ZIP code is not leaving the code.

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