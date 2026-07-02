Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
10h

The more I think about it, the more the middle-class analogy fits. Small and mid-sized creators are the connective tissue. They are not celebrity accounts, but they are also not just spectators. They keep arguments moving, share work, build audiences, and normalize ideas before the big accounts ever touch them. Ignore that layer long enough, and the whole thing becomes top-heavy.

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Frenchy's avatar
Frenchy
27m

I am certainly not familiar with the world of publishing you have described, but you have done a good job illustrating what I consider a valid point. I am on X, and Substack, and of course the posts I view have trapped me inside an algorithim which feeds me the same cycle of folks which you have described. I have tried to break out of the algorithim by subscribing to certain folks on the left, whom I despise, just to bring in new writers and ideas; however, that has not worked. I am not sophisticated enough to figure out how to break out.

You are correct, there are so many sources out there and all of them want a subscription. I am a paid subscriber to your Substack; however, I cannot afford to subscribe to everyone I would like to. I appreciate your work. I totally understand your issue with the Ken & Barbie profiles getting all the attention; however, nothing new under the sun there.

Keep on researching, fact-checking, and publishing. You will eventually break through. I have one piece of constructive criticism, I love your work; but your essays are very long and require significant dedication to get through them. If you could pack the powerful commentary into a more condensed format, I believe it would help.

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