The Democrats found a new way to launder influence — this time on Substack
The Top of Substack Is Bought. I’m Falling. And the Truth Is Being Buried.
Two weeks ago, I broke into the Top 100 on Substack’s Rising Bestsellers in U.S. Politics list.
At one point, I reached #32.
I didn’t get there with corporate backing, media connections, or billionaire donors.
I got there the hard way.
One reader at a time.
That list is based only on one thing: paid subscribers.
No ads. No algorithms. Just who is getting real support from real people.
Now I’m falling.
Not because the message changed.
Not because the writing lost its edge.
But because I am not part of the system they have quietly built right here.
The Top 100 Is Not What It Seems
Here’s who currently dominates the Top 100 Rising in U.S. Politics on Substack. Many of them carry a blue checkmark, which means tens of thousands of verified paid subscribers.
Paul Krugman – NYT columnist and progressive economist
Lincoln Square – A liberal voice presented as thoughtful neutrality
Heather Cox Richardson – A historian rewriting the past to serve the present
MeidasTouch – A Democrat Super PAC dressed up as a newsletter
Robert Reich – Clinton’s Labor Secretary turned socialist commentator
Legal AF – A MeidasTouch extension designed for legal warfare
Mehdi Hasan – Former MSNBC firebrand known for outrage, not insight
Seth Abramson – Still promoting Trump-Russia theories long after they collapsed
Crooked Media – Obama’s messaging team reborn as a media brand
The Renovator – A left-wing voice pretending to be non-partisan
Are these really the most important political writers in America?
Or are they just the same people, running the same narratives, using a new platform to make it look like they have a movement behind them?
They are not building real audiences.
They are being installed.
This is not organic. It is orchestrated.
We have seen this tactic before.
They flood platforms with donor-backed media.
They buy book sales to fake bestsellers.
They use nonprofits, PACs, and foundations to funnel money into narratives.
Now they are doing it on Substack.
This is no different from the way Democrats have long used USAID and foreign aid pipelines to launder money into their own pockets while calling it “democracy promotion.”
It is the same old game.
Now it is being played here.
The names are familiar. The playbook is the same. The goal is unchanged: enrich themselves while suppressing opposing views.
It is not technically censorship.
It is something much more efficient.
They call it success. But it is influence laundering.
Why This Should Matter to You
Substack does not have an algorithm that promotes truth.
It does not reward ideas based on merit.
The only way writers like me get discovered is by staying on that Top 100 list.
If I fall off it, I disappear.
There is no media machine behind me.
No PR campaign to pull me back up.
Just the truth I write and the people willing to back it.
This is not just about me losing rank.
It is about a system that is quietly erasing voices it cannot control.
They do not silence you directly.
They just let your work vanish by making sure it is never seen.
They win by keeping people like me off the board entirely.
And they are doing it here now.
Why I’m Writing This
This newsletter is not a side gig.
It is my job.
It is how I pay the rent.
It is how I buy food.
It is how I stay afloat while writing what I actually believe.
If you want this work to survive, if you believe it matters, this is the moment where it truly counts:
Become a Paid Subscriber: https://mrchr.is/help
Join The Resistance Core (Founding Member): https://mrchr.is/resist
Buy Me a Coffee: https://mrchr.is/give
Give a Gift Subscription https://mrchrisarnell.com/gift
Every paid subscription makes a difference, whether it’s large or small. But what I am urging today is for those who can afford more to step up and help fund this project. That is how we fight back against a system designed to bury the truth.
If I fall off the list, I don’t just lose visibility.
I lose the one remaining place where I can fight this fight full-time.
Let them fake their way to the top.
Let them buy their way to influence.
I am not going to play their game.
But I can’t keep doing this alone.
Best regards,
Chris
PS
To my paid subscribers: THANK YOU! :-)
You are the reason this newsletter exists.
Every post I write, every truth I say, every fight I take on, and you made that possible.
You are not just supporting a newsletter.
You are helping keep a real voice alive in a system that is designed to erase it.
Arnell’s Substack is fully reader-supported. If you believe this work matters, consider stepping up as a free or paid subscriber to keep it alive.
It is not surprising that even substack has become contaminated by the System, but if no one reads what they write it is like a tree falling in an empty forest, no matter where they stand in the list.
Every facet of the MSM and social media is compromised; it's as if we live in a hall of mirrors.
The goal is to shape how people vote by controlling the information they use to inform their opinions.
Add to this an abysmal "education" system that churns out tens of thousands of ill informed, ill educated lemmings every year and it's pretty clear why our country keeps drifting leftward.