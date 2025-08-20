Two weeks ago, I broke into the Top 100 on Substack’s Rising Bestsellers in U.S. Politics list.

At one point, I reached #32.

I didn’t get there with corporate backing, media connections, or billionaire donors.

I got there the hard way.

One reader at a time.

That list is based only on one thing: paid subscribers.

No ads. No algorithms. Just who is getting real support from real people.

Now I’m falling.

Not because the message changed.

Not because the writing lost its edge.

But because I am not part of the system they have quietly built right here.

The Top 100 Is Not What It Seems

Here’s who currently dominates the Top 100 Rising in U.S. Politics on Substack. Many of them carry a blue checkmark, which means tens of thousands of verified paid subscribers.

Paul Krugman – NYT columnist and progressive economist Lincoln Square – A liberal voice presented as thoughtful neutrality Heather Cox Richardson – A historian rewriting the past to serve the present MeidasTouch – A Democrat Super PAC dressed up as a newsletter Robert Reich – Clinton’s Labor Secretary turned socialist commentator Legal AF – A MeidasTouch extension designed for legal warfare Mehdi Hasan – Former MSNBC firebrand known for outrage, not insight Seth Abramson – Still promoting Trump-Russia theories long after they collapsed Crooked Media – Obama’s messaging team reborn as a media brand The Renovator – A left-wing voice pretending to be non-partisan

Are these really the most important political writers in America?

Or are they just the same people, running the same narratives, using a new platform to make it look like they have a movement behind them?

They are not building real audiences.

They are being installed.

This is not organic. It is orchestrated.

We have seen this tactic before.

They flood platforms with donor-backed media.

They buy book sales to fake bestsellers.

They use nonprofits, PACs, and foundations to funnel money into narratives.

Now they are doing it on Substack.

This is no different from the way Democrats have long used USAID and foreign aid pipelines to launder money into their own pockets while calling it “democracy promotion.”

It is the same old game.

Now it is being played here.

The names are familiar. The playbook is the same. The goal is unchanged: enrich themselves while suppressing opposing views.

It is not technically censorship.

It is something much more efficient.

They call it success. But it is influence laundering.

Why This Should Matter to You

Substack does not have an algorithm that promotes truth.

It does not reward ideas based on merit.

The only way writers like me get discovered is by staying on that Top 100 list.

If I fall off it, I disappear.

There is no media machine behind me.

No PR campaign to pull me back up.

Just the truth I write and the people willing to back it.

This is not just about me losing rank.

It is about a system that is quietly erasing voices it cannot control.

They do not silence you directly.

They just let your work vanish by making sure it is never seen.

They win by keeping people like me off the board entirely.

And they are doing it here now.

Why I’m Writing This

This newsletter is not a side gig.

It is my job.

It is how I pay the rent.

It is how I buy food.

It is how I stay afloat while writing what I actually believe.

If you want this work to survive, if you believe it matters, this is the moment where it truly counts:

Every paid subscription makes a difference, whether it’s large or small. But what I am urging today is for those who can afford more to step up and help fund this project. That is how we fight back against a system designed to bury the truth.

If I fall off the list, I don’t just lose visibility.

I lose the one remaining place where I can fight this fight full-time.

Let them fake their way to the top.

Let them buy their way to influence.

I am not going to play their game.

But I can’t keep doing this alone.

Best regards,

Chris

PS

To my paid subscribers: THANK YOU! :-)

You are the reason this newsletter exists.

Every post I write, every truth I say, every fight I take on, and you made that possible.

You are not just supporting a newsletter.

You are helping keep a real voice alive in a system that is designed to erase it.