They are responsible. They might as well have pulled the trigger.

Charlie Kirk is dead.

He was shot in the neck while speaking to students under a pop-up tent at Utah Valley University. The crowd ran. His security team carried him off, bleeding profusely. He never left the hospital.

And while his wife and children waited for news, the vultures were already circling.

MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd went on air and suggested Charlie’s own words were to blame. Not the shooter. Not the hatred whipped up daily by his own network. But the man with a microphone who spoke out against the things the Left didn’t like.

“You can't stop with these sort of awful thoughts... and not expect awful actions to take place.”

That's what they said. Not about the killer. About the man who died.

They didn’t condemn the violence. They explained it. They rationalized it.

Because deep down, they were never horrified by what happened.

They were satisfied.

The Rhetoric Is Not Accidental

You don’t get this kind of violence in a vacuum.

You get it when public officials, mainstream media, and cultural influencers spend years demonizing one side of the aisle. Not disagreeing. Not debating. Dehumanizing.

Maxine Waters didn’t misspeak. She told people in public:

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

She said this with cameras rolling. And the audience cheered.

Cory Booker once urged activists:

“Go to the Hill today. Get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

And when it happened, when Republican lawmakers were cornered, screamed at, and surrounded in public, the media treated it like civic engagement. Like democracy in action.

But conservatives don’t behave this way. We don’t chase people through restaurants. We don’t threaten them in parking lots. We don’t bail out arsonists. We make our case. We explain our positions. We don’t beat the agitation drum. And for that, we get labeled extremists.

Kamala Harris wasn’t just silent during the 2020 riots. She actively promoted a fund to bail out violent offenders:

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

That fund bailed out people accused of attempted murder, felony assault, and sexual violence. Not peaceful protestors. Criminals. But because their violence fit the narrative, it was excused. Funded. Encouraged.

Here’s what else they funded:

Over 2,000 police injuries were reported during the BLM riots.

The Insurance Information Institute estimated that the 2020 riots caused over $2 billion in damage , the most expensive in U.S. history.

At least 25 people died in those protests and riots.

And yet no congressional hearings. No sweeping crackdowns. No media reckoning. Just photo ops, press conferences, and celebrities writing checks.

When the violence comes from the Left, it’s painted as justified outrage.

When conservatives simply speak, it’s framed as incitement.

Look at how they talk:

Joe Biden said MAGA Republicans are “a threat to the very soul of this country.”

Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters “a basket of deplorables.”

Former DNC Chair Tom Perez declared, “There’s no moral equivalence between the two parties. One is winning because they cheat.”

Once you convince people that your political opponents are not just wrong but evil, you’ve removed the moral barrier that keeps political discourse from turning into political violence.

If someone truly believes the other side is trying to destroy the country, then what should they do? They should resist. They should fight. They should take action.

And that’s precisely what some are doing.

The Violence Isn’t the Flaw. It’s the Feature.

Violence against conservatives has never stopped. If anything, it has escalated since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

The Left spent four years claiming that Trump’s first presidency was a threat to democracy. Now that he’s back, they’ve dropped the mask. Every institution they still control, media, academia, entertainment, corporate boardrooms, is on a war footing. And violence is just another weapon in their arsenal.

You can see it in the way they speak. You can hear it in what they excuse. And you can measure it by what they stay silent about.

This didn’t begin in 2025. It’s been building for years.

Back in 2020, Black Lives Matter protests exploded into full-scale riots across more than 140 cities. Over two thousand police officers were injured. At least twenty-five people died. The property damage exceeded two billion dollars, making it the most expensive civil unrest in American history.

And what did Democratic leaders say?

Nancy Pelosi brushed off toppled statues with “People will do what they do.”

Kamala Harris encouraged donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed out violent criminals, including an accused child rapist and an attempted murderer.

Joe Biden waited weeks to respond, and only did so when polls started turning against him.

None of them were held accountable. In fact, they were rewarded.

The riots helped shift the national conversation. They distracted from lockdown failures, reframed the 2020 election narrative around “racial justice,” and gave Democrats cover to justify mail-in voting expansions and speech censorship under the guise of “safety.”

Now that Trump is back in office, the same forces are reactivating, but this time with even more rage and even less restraint.

Charlie Kirk’s shooting is not an isolated incident. It’s part of a pattern that never went away. The moment Trump was reelected, the media returned to their default posture: moral panic and tactical rage.

You see it in the headlines. You see it on MSNBC. You see it in university protests, in corporate HR departments, in angry mobs outside churches and conservative events.

This is the same crowd that called a broken window at the Capitol an “insurrection,” but called the burning of police precincts “mostly peaceful.”

They tell you that words are violence. But when the violence comes from their side, they call it justified.

They Know What They’re Doing

Nothing about this is accidental. The Left understands exactly how useful chaos can be, especially when they’re out of federal power.

Back in 2022, a man attempted to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He flew across the country with a pistol, zip ties, pepper spray, and a plan. He told police he was motivated by fear that the Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Just two years earlier, Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Court and warned:

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.”

No press backlash. No media blame. No concern about “stochastic terrorism.”

Fast forward to 2025, and Charlie Kirk is shot while speaking on a college campus. Bleeding. Carried off by security and later died.

And MSNBC downplays it.

“We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration. We have no idea. We don’t know any of the full details of this.”

That's what they said. MSNBC is a complete joke.

This is the same media that we’re told protects democracy. The same people who cried about “rhetoric” for four years straight. But when one of their own finally pulls the trigger, they hand out moral justifications like candy.

They don’t hate the violence. They need it. They use it to provoke fear, to incite outrage, to shift blame, to paint themselves as victims and conservatives as villains.

Now that they’re out of power, the chaos serves them even more.

They think a little blood on your side buys them leverage on theirs.

And every time one of ours is silenced or shot, they don't mourn. They march.

The Rules Only Go One Way

If you’ve been paying attention, you already know how this works.

When someone on the Right says something the Left doesn’t like, they call it “stochastic terrorism.” They say your words are violence. That your opinions might radicalize someone, so you must be punished, even if no one lays a hand on anyone.

But when someone on their side actually does commit violence, the script changes.

Then it’s just a one-off. A misunderstanding. A man with mental health issues.

Suddenly, it’s not about climate or culture anymore. It’s just “unfortunate.”

Take Steve Scalise.

A Bernie Sanders supporter showed up at a baseball field and opened fire on Republicans. Scalise nearly died. The shooter had a hit list. The media moved on within days. Nobody blamed Bernie. Nobody talked about MSNBC’s nightly outrage fests.

Now imagine if that shooter wore a MAGA hat.

Or look at Rand Paul.

His neighbor blindsided him, broke his ribs, and damaged his lung. Colbert joked about it. Twitter laughed about it. Nobody on the Left condemned it. Nobody treated it as a sign of political sickness.

This is the pattern.

When a conservative gets physically attacked, it’s entertainment.

When a liberal gets criticized, it’s a hate crime.

They say our speech is violence.

They say their violence is speech.

If you’re on the Right and someone attacks you, the media asks what you said to deserve it.

If you’re on the Left and someone disagrees with you online, it’s considered a threat to democracy.

They’ll ban you for misgendering someone, but defend a group that torches a federal courthouse as “mostly peaceful.”

This isn’t a double standard. It’s a rulebook they rewrote while no one was looking. And every time the game starts to even out, they change the rules again.

That’s not free speech. That’s soft tyranny.

And now Charlie Kirk is dead.

He was shot for speaking. Not storming a building. Not threatening anyone.

Just speaking.

And once again, the people who claim to care so deeply about “dangerous rhetoric” are nowhere to be found.

Because to them, the only real threat is someone who refuses to stay silent.

They Smile Inside. They Just Can’t Say It Out Loud

The truth is, they’re not shocked by the violence.

They’re satisfied by the result.

They just can’t say it out loud.

They won’t cry for Charlie Kirk. They won’t organize a march. They won’t dim the lights on MSNBC or put his face on a mural. Because in their world, he was the problem. And now the problem is gone.

Democrats won’t even give Charlie Kirk a moment of silence.

This is the part most people don’t want to admit.

The violence doesn’t scare them. It helps them.

It silences opposition. It chills speech. It makes every conservative watching think twice about raising their hand in a classroom, wearing a shirt in public, or hosting an event on campus. It pushes people out of public life. And for those who remain, it sends a message:

You're next.

They’ve done this before.

In 2018, Tucker Carlson’s home was surrounded by Antifa militants who chanted, “We know where you sleep at night.”

In 2020, dozens of Trump supporters were beaten during campaign events, one man was hospitalized after being hit with a metal pipe in San Francisco.

Andy Ngo, a gay Asian-American journalist, was nearly beaten to death by Antifa in Portland. His brain hemorrhaged. His attackers were never held accountable.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, a man named Joseph Rosenbaum chased 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse and lunged for his rifle. Rittenhouse shot him in self-defense. The media made Rosenbaum, a convicted child rapist, into a martyr, and Rittenhouse into a white supremacist.

The Left doesn’t mind violence. They only mind who controls it.

You never see this outrage when it's a police officer blinded by a laser, or a church vandalized by pro-abortion activists, or a Republican headquarters firebombed in the middle of the night.

Where was the wall-to-wall coverage when a van tried to ram into the Fox News building in New York?

Where were the think-pieces when Brett Kavanaugh had to sneak out the back door of a steakhouse while protestors screamed at him?

Where’s the FBI task force for the hundreds of churches and pregnancy centers attacked since the Dobbs decision?

Over 300 acts of vandalism, arson, or intimidation have been committed against pro-life organizations and churches since 2022, according to CatholicVote and LifeNews.

Few arrests. Even fewer prosecutions. And the press treats it like local graffiti, not domestic terrorism.

But when someone writes something mean on Twitter? That’s a headline.

It’s all about utility.

If the victim is a conservative, the story dies in the first news cycle. If the victim fits their narrative, it becomes a rallying cry, a hashtag, a Hollywood script.

Charlie Kirk? No tears. No vigil. No lectures from the Hakeem Jeffries or Cory Booker.

Because deep down, this is the outcome they wanted.

Not the optics, but the effect.

They got a man silenced.

They got an audience scared.

They got to sit back and pretend it was tragic, while privately hoping the rest of us took the hint.

They don’t want to condemn the violence too loudly, because they know it works.

They will even say it’s you!

And the next time someone pulls the trigger or swings the bike lock or lights the match, they’ll once again say what they always say.

“We don’t condone it.”

“But we understand the frustration.”

“People are just scared.”

“Words have consequences.”

And they’ll say it with a straight face.

Because that’s the script.

And they helped write it.

This Isn’t a Coincidence. It’s a Pattern.

Donald Trump — Jul 13, 2024 — Shot in the ear at a Butler, PA rally; shooter killed by law enforcement.

Donald Trump — Sep 15, 2024 — Apparent assassination attempt near his West Palm Beach golf club; suspect arrested.

Donald Trump — Jun 18, 2016 — Attendee tried to grab an officer’s gun at a Las Vegas rally; foiled and arrested.

Charlie Kirk — Sep 10, 2025 — Shot while speaking at Utah Valley University; died from his wounds.

Steve Scalise — Jun 14, 2017 — Shot at GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, VA; critically injured.

Rand Paul — Nov 3, 2017 — Attacked by neighbor outside his home in Kentucky; six ribs broken, lung damage.

Lee Zeldin — Jul 21, 2022 — Attacked onstage with a sharp keychain at a New York campaign stop; subdued.

Rudy Peters — Sep 9, 2018 — GOP House candidate targeted by a man who tried to stab him at a CA street fair; weapon malfunctioned.

Brett Kavanaugh — Jun 8, 2022 — Armed man arrested outside his home after stating intent to kill the justice.

Aaron “Jay” Danielson — Aug 29, 2020 — Pro-Trump demonstrator shot and killed in Portland after a rally.

San Jose Trump rallygoers — Jun 2, 2016 — Attendees assaulted while leaving a CA rally; multiple attacks recorded.

RNC attendees, Washington, DC — Aug 27, 2020 — Guests harassed and surrounded leaving the White House; several arrests nearby for assaults on officers.

Orange County GOP HQ (NC) — Oct 16, 2016 — Office firebombed; “Nazi Republicans” threat graffiti left.

Albany County GOP HQ (WY) — Sep 6, 2018 — Office set on fire after a window was smashed; federal arson sentence followed.

Wisconsin Family Action (Madison) — May 8, 2022 — Pro-life office firebombed with threat graffiti; perpetrator later sentenced.

CompassCare Pregnancy Center (NY) — Jun 7, 2022 — Pro-life clinic firebombed; “Jane was here” graffiti; investigation ongoing.

Cayler Ellingson — Sep 18, 2022 — 18-year-old struck and killed by driver after a political confrontation in ND; driver pled manslaughter.

Rubio canvasser, Hialeah, FL — Oct 23, 2022 — GOP canvasser beaten while wearing campaign gear; hospitalized; arrests made.

84-year-old pro-life canvasser, MI — Sep 20, 2022 — Shot and wounded while door-knocking; suspect charged.

Family Research Council (DC) — Aug 15, 2012 — Gunman shot the building’s guard while targeting the conservative group; guard survived.

Match. Fuse. Bomb.

The Democrat politicians are the match.

They strike first. They light the flame with rhetoric designed not to persuade but to provoke. Maxine Waters told people to "create a crowd" and "push back" on Trump officials in public. Chuck Schumer warned Supreme Court justices they would “pay the price.” Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund that freed violent rioters. Ayanna Pressley called for “unrest in the streets.” Cory Booker told activists to “get up in the face” of Congress members.

None of these were gaffes. None were condemned by their own party. The match was struck on purpose.

The media is the fuse.

They take that flame and run it straight to the powder keg. MSNBC, CNN, and the editorial boards of major newspapers parrot the talking points of elected Democrats, then amplify them. They don’t frame political disagreements as debates. They frame them as moral emergencies.

Conservatives aren’t just wrong. They’re threats to democracy. White supremacists. Domestic terrorists. And once you've painted your opponents that way, anything becomes permissible, even violence.

Look at how MSNBC reacted to the shooting of Charlie Kirk. Not with horror. With rationalization.

"You can't stop with these sorts of awful thoughts... and not expect awful actions to take place.”

That wasn’t said about the shooter. It was said about the man who was bleeding to death.

It’s not just cable news. Academia, Hollywood, and even Big Tech help extend the fuse. University professors call violence against the Right “justified resistance.” Actors call for punching people they disagree with. Tech companies silence one side while amplifying the other, because their definition of “hate speech” always goes one way.

The radical liberals at street level are the bombs that go off.

They are the foot soldiers. The ones who believe the lies. The ones who act.

In 2017 , a Bernie supporter opened fire on Steve Scalise and other Republicans at baseball practice.

In 2022 , a man flew across the country to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In 2024 , someone tried to kill Donald Trump at a rally.

In 2025, someone succeeded in killing Charlie Kirk at a college event.

These are not isolated incidents. They follow a pattern. And between these headline cases, there are hundreds of smaller blasts:

Firebombed pregnancy centers.

Beaten GOP canvassers.

Assaulted Trump supporters.

Pro-life grannies shot in driveways.

Police precincts torched.

State capitols stormed by trans activists.

All committed by people who were told, over and over again, that the other side was evil. That stopping them was righteous. That resistance, even violent resistance, was justified.

According to DHS data, left-wing extremists carried out the majority of domestic terrorism incidents in 2020. The Insurance Information Institute declared the 2020 BLM riots the costliest in U.S. history at over $2 billion. Over 2,000 police officers were injured. At least 25 people died.

And no major Democrat was ever held accountable for encouraging it.

Because that’s not a bug in the system, it’s the design.

The match. The fuse. The bomb.

That’s how this works.

Every time.

And now they want to pretend Charlie Kirk’s shooting came out of nowhere.

They stand up, shout their fake condolences, and ramble about gun control, as if that was the problem.

But it didn’t come out of nowhere.

It came right on schedule.

Just like everything else they’ve stirred up.

RIP Charlie Kirk

If This Struck a Nerve, Do Something About It

They’re already pretending their hands are clean.

They fan the flames. They light the match. Then they step back and cry crocodile tears when the fire spreads.

I don’t have a network. I don’t have corporate sponsors. I have this keyboard, my voice, and readers like you.

I write the things they don’t want said. And that means I take the hits most people are too afraid to risk.

But I can’t do it alone.

If you know this matters, if you're sick of watching the liars win, then help me keep going:

