Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen
3h

I subscribed, Chris. Your voice needs to be heard. Never stop. Be safe and well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Arnell
KB0679's avatar
KB0679
3h

"But conservatives don’t behave this way. We don’t chase people through restaurants. We don’t threaten them in parking lots. We don’t bail out arsonists. We make our case. We explain our positions. We don’t beat the agitation drum. And for that, we get labeled extremists."

Bless your heart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Christopher Arnell and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Arnell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture