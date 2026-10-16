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Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
7h

We elect politicians for a few years, but the laws they pass can change America for generations. By the time we fully understand the consequences, the politicians are often retired, dead, or comfortably collecting their pensions. And reversing those decisions can be nearly impossible.

Ted Kennedy died in 2009. We're still living with immigration laws he helped shape more than sixty years ago.

So here's my question: How do we hold politicians accountable for decisions whose consequences may not become obvious until decades after they're gone?

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Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
8h

I find it hard to believe that nobody in government at those times knew what the consequences would be of their legislation. Rather, I think those consequences were the intent.

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