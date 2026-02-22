Image courtesy of pngtree.com

The precinct strategy is sold as a way for ordinary citizens to regain control of political machinery that has been captured by professionals. Start small. Win precinct seats. Take over county parties. Control endorsements. Change the party's direction from the bottom up. That is the theory.

In practice, anything that threatens power attracts attention from those who benefit from the status quo. Sometimes that attention takes the form of open opposition. Sometimes it takes the form of friendly guidance that quietly reroutes the effort.

Tomorrow morning, I will publish an unedited letter from a grassroots organizer I have known for more than two decades. He built what was intended to be an independent national effort devoted to precinct-level organizing.

As the organization began to succeed, certain leaders began pushing hard to align it with outside groups and national figures. He describes internal pressure, privacy violations, attempts to steer members toward specific networks, and a shift away from independence.

He also places this conflict in the context of national figures tied to the precinct movement, including Steve Bannon, and he raises the Jeffrey Epstein association as an ethical dividing line that others simply ignored.

He does not allege crimes.

He does not claim a courtroom case.

He claims something different. He claims the predictable logic of politics. Those movements advertised as grassroots can be managed, neutralized, or absorbed, even while the people inside believe they are still building something independent.

If you want to understand how political control actually works, read the full letter tomorrow morning.

It is unedited.

Names are named.

And the ending matters, because it includes a practical blueprint that can be implemented without celebrity leaders or national gatekeepers.

Tomorrow morning.