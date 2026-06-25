Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria A. Rand's avatar
Victoria A. Rand
1d

Another brilliant post, Mr. Arnell! Thank you.

Two thoughts came to mind as I was reading this:

1. “That used to be called personality´- this is the crux of the matter, Mr. Arnell! Once again, you’ve nailed it on the head. It appears that they are attempting to deliberately replace our distinct and diverse (in the true sense of the word!) personalities with their contrived personas. Here’s why they are doing this, in my opinion: a human being with a personality has opinions and is inherently free to act to uphold his or her convictions. A label behaves as dictated by those who labeled him or her.

2. “Pride Month transformed from a parade into a loyalty test” - I grew up in the Soviet Union where we too used to have parades, and loyalty tests is exactly what they were. Attendance was mandatory, and our schoolteachers were required to keep track and report who was there and who skipped. So we showed up, carried the government-issued banners and laughed about it all at the afterparties. The laughter became louder and louder, and the whole system eventually crumbled under its weight. Laughing at their absurdity is the first step back to freedom!

Reply
Share
Dean Weitenhagen's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen
1d

As the loving father of an adult trans daughter, I, all too well, relate to your writing. The whole LGBT movement has moved far beyond its original asking. We all obliged in the beginning. No more. I truly love my daughter. I will not go along with the movement that encircles her now. Write on.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture