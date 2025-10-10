The Bell Begins to Toll

“Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind.

Therefore, send not to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” — John Donne, 1624

The violence consuming America did not appear by accident. It was cultivated, excused, and encouraged by those who believed chaos could be used as a political tool. The Democrat Party and its allies in the media have spent years feeding resentment, rationalizing destruction, and calling their hatred justice. Now the fruit of that labor is ripening, and it is poisonous.

From city streets to college campuses, from statehouses to the halls of Congress, Democrats have learned to weaponize rage. They have called for confrontation, applauded riots, and justified bloodshed whenever it served their cause. They told their followers that America was built on oppression, that their opponents were evil, and that vengeance was virtue. Once that seed is planted, civilization begins to rot from within.

On September 10 2025, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Police say the 22-year-old suspect later surrendered to authorities, and a firearm believed to have been used in the attack was recovered. As of the publishing of this article, investigators have not released full forensic findings, but officials report that physical evidence and eyewitness accounts link the suspect to the shooting.

This killing did not occur in a vacuum. FBI data show threats against public officials have more than doubled since 2016. Homeland security briefings in 2024 warned that domestic extremism now eclipses foreign terrorism as the leading threat. What changed is moral permission. The Left framed violence as righteousness. Political speech turned into psychological warfare.

History offers no comfort to those who think they can manage the forces they unleash. The same spirit that cheered the storming of the Bastille later cheered the guillotine. The same revolutionaries who promised equality in Russia filled the gulags with dissenters. The mobs that tore down statues in China eventually tore down the people who raised them.

America is not immune. The bell now tolls for a nation that once believed itself too civilized to fall. No society survives when violence becomes acceptable and truth negotiable. What the Democrats unleashed will not stop with their opponents. It will turn inward, as it always does.

This is the warning.

Share

The Architecture of Rage

Chaos is never spontaneous. It is engineered by those who believe they can rule through disorder. The Democrat Party has become the visible arm of that machine, politicians ignite rage while their donors and institutions keep it funded.

The rhetoric came first. In 2018, Representative Maxine Waters told supporters to “create a crowd and push back on them.” Senator Cory Booker urged followers to “get up in the face” of officials they opposed. Former Attorney General Eric Holder said, “When they go low, we kick them.” Two years later, Representative Ayanna Pressley demanded “unrest in the streets,” and Senator Kamala Harris assured interviewers the protests “should not stop.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, watching American cities burn, mused that she did not understand “why there aren’t uprisings all over the country.”

Each statement was later dismissed as a metaphor, but the audience heard the intent. Anger had become a moral credential.

The results were measurable. The Insurance Information Institute reported that the 2020 riots caused more than $2 billion in insured property damage, the costliest period of civil disorder in U.S. history. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) found that roughly 1 in 14 demonstrations that summer turned violent. Over 2,000 police officers were injured. Dozens died. Yet the same officials who demanded obedience during a pandemic called these riots “mostly peaceful.” By excusing violence, they taught a generation that destruction is acceptable when it serves the approved cause.

Over half of all ideologically motivated attacks between 2020–2024 came from far-left, anti-police, or anarchist movements.

Behind the slogans stood money. Between 2016 and 2024, the Open Society Foundations, built by billionaire George Soros, distributed over $4 billion in grants to groups advancing “racial and equity justice.” The Ford, Tides, and Kellogg foundations added hundreds of millions more. Many of these organizations provided bail funds or legal defense for rioters; one was publicly promoted by Kamala Harris during her vice-presidential campaign. The message was clear: burn a city today, someone else will pay tomorrow.

Corporate America joined the transaction. Fortune-500 boards rushed to display moral credentials through “diversity initiatives.” Tech companies censored dissent while funding politicians who promised to regulate their competitors. Universities, media outlets, and entertainment conglomerates became ideological laundromats, converting radicalism into policy. Compassion was their slogan; control was their product.

This structure reached far beyond U.S. borders. The World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and a lattice of NGOs used the same language, sustainability, equity, and inclusion, as cover for global centralization. Their programs blur the line between philanthropy and governance, giving unelected elites authority over economies and culture alike. A divided America suits that vision; a stable one does not.

The Democrats who serve this network imagine they are in command. They are not. They are its instruments. Lenin had a phrase for them: useful idiots, and history has proven it timeless. The Jacobins in France, the Bolsheviks in Russia, the Chinese Red Guards; each believed they could steer chaos. Each was devoured by it.

Today’s Democrats walk the same road. They think their gated neighborhoods and friendly media will shield them. They think mobs obey. They will learn otherwise.

The bell they rang to terrify their enemies is now swinging back toward them. It tolls for the politicians who traded integrity for influence, for the donors who mistook manipulation for wisdom, and for a nation that sold its conscience for comfort.

The Death of Empathy

Empathy is the first casualty of ideological war. Once people are trained to see their opponents as evil, cruelty becomes moral. That transformation has already occurred inside the Democrat Party.

In the hours after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, thousands of verified accounts posted laughter or satisfaction. “He got what he deserved.” “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” These were not fringe extremists but teachers, journalists, and staffers who felt safe celebrating a murder. What once would have been shameful is now a badge of belonging.

The moral rot appears in numbers as well as anecdotes. A 2025 Pew Research Center survey found 45 percent of Democrats believe political violence can be justified “under certain circumstances.” In 2016, that figure was 17 percent; among the “very liberal,” it now exceeds half. Years of rhetoric portraying conservatives as existential threats have conditioned millions to see violence as self-defense.

According to open-source summaries of FBI and DHS domestic-extremism data from 2020 through 2024, roughly 1,500–1,700 ideologically motivated violent incidents occur in the United States each year. About 55–60 percent stem from anarchist, anti-police, or far-left movements; 30–35 percent from right-wing or nationalist ideologies; the remainder remain unclassified or mixed. While both extremes contribute to the nation’s instability, recent years show that most politically driven violence has come from factions aligned with the far left.

The disease has infected speech as well as the streets. Universities cancel speakers for questioning gender ideology. Employees are fired for using traditional language. Journalists are punished for investigating the wrong subjects. In 2023, a tenured professor at Portland State University resigned after students vandalized his office and administrators refused to defend him. His crime was encouraging debate.

Private life mirrors the same decay. A 2025 American Enterprise Institute study found that one in three Americans has cut off a friend or relative over politics; among Democrats under 40, nearly half have done so. Families fracture over slogans they scarcely understand.

This is how nations slide from disagreement to dehumanization. Once cruelty is sanctified, no one is safe.

The bell now tolls for (D). It tolls for a party that mistook hatred for conviction and trained a generation to despise before they understood. When empathy dies, so does civilization, and nothing built on spite can endure.

The Moral Death Spiral

Every lie returns to the liar. Every act of corruption strikes the hand that casts it. The Democrat Party now stands where other fallen movements once stood; certain of its righteousness, blind to its decay.

When Democrats excused the riots of 2020, they believed the destruction would stay in someone else’s neighborhood. When they justified censorship, they assumed they would always control the censors. When they weaponized law enforcement, they assumed the weapon would never turn. But power without principle has no master.

Portland has lost over 60 percent of its downtown foot traffic since 2019 and suffered a 90 percent surge in violent crime. San Francisco recorded 800 drug-overdose deaths in 2024; more than 40 times its homicide total. Chicago, ruled by Democrats for nine decades, averaged nearly 700 homicides a year between 2020 and 2024 despite strict gun laws. Policies preached as compassion produced only decay.

Institutions crumble alongside their cities. The Department of Justice, which has ignored left-wing violence, has lost credibility. Universities that silenced dissent now face collapsing enrollment. National media that peddled propaganda now hemorrhage subscribers. Corporations that financed activism are being extorted by the same ideology they empowered.

History repeats with brutal precision. The Jacobins who demanded equality met the guillotine. The Bolsheviks who unleashed terror vanished into Stalin’s purges. The Chinese intellectuals who glorified Mao’s Cultural Revolution were beaten by their own students. Once virtue is replaced by ideology, ideology becomes tyranny.

The contagion no longer stops at party lines. Public trust in major institutions has fallen to record lows. Fewer than one in five Americans now trusts the press; confidence in higher education is 36 percent, down twenty points in a decade. Faith in Congress sits at 12 percent. A society that tolerates lies will soon be ruled by them.

As Democrats seized cultural dominance, public confidence in key institutions collapsed — a direct reflection of moral exhaustion.

John Donne’s warning was prophecy, not poetry. No man is an island. When one part of a civilization rots, the rest cannot remain clean. The Democrats thought the bell they rang would toll only for their opponents. They were wrong. The echo now reaches everyone: families divided by politics, children raised to hate, citizens afraid to speak.

There is still time for repentance, but not much. A nation that cannot tell good from evil will soon be unable to defend either. The violence, censorship, and cowardice that began as partisan weapons have become national habits. The judgment they invited has arrived.

The bell now tolls for (D), but the sound no longer belongs to them alone. It tolls for all who stayed silent while truth was strangled. And if America refuses to listen, the silence that follows will not be peace. It will be the last note of a civilization that heard the bell and chose to ignore it.

Call to Conscience

The Democrat Party no longer behaves as a political movement inside a republic. It behaves as a revolutionary force determined to replace the republic itself. Its leaders do not seek to govern; they seek to rule. They are not trying to reform the system that made them powerful, but to dismantle it before it can hold them accountable. They speak of equity but practice division. They speak of democracy while subverting it. They speak of justice while shielding the guilty and condemning the innocent.

Their revolution is fought not with armies but with propaganda, intimidation, and cultural rot. They have captured universities, corrupted media, and weaponized law enforcement. They censor critics and call it safety. They erase history and call it progress. They destroy language itself so truth can no longer be spoken. What they cannot control, they silence. What they cannot silence, they destroy.

But every tyrant learns the same lesson: you can conquer a nation, but you cannot conquer reality. A people can be bullied into silence for a season, but moral law cannot be abolished. The Democrats can censor truth, but they cannot change it. They can criminalize dissent, but they cannot escape the consequences of deceit. The system they are trying to overthrow will not die quietly; it will drag them down with it.

Their arrogance mirrors every failed revolution in history. They believe chaos is a tool they can wield, when in fact it is a fire they cannot control. They think power will protect them from the mob when the mob is already at their door. They believe America can be remade in their image, when the foundation they are destroying is the only thing holding them up.

There is no happy ending to their plan. The collapse of a nation devours the victors as surely as the defeated. When the economy breaks, their wealth will vanish. When law and order dissolve, their walls will fall. When truth reasserts itself, their names will not be remembered as reformers but as destroyers of a civilization that trusted them.

America’s survival will not depend on their repentance, because they will never offer it. It will depend on whether the rest of us refuse to kneel to their madness. This country still belongs to its people, not to parties, donors, bureaucrats, or ideologues. The only resistance that matters now is moral resistance. Tell the truth. Expose the lie. Withdraw consent from every institution that has betrayed you.

“We know they are lying.

They know they are lying.

They know we know they are lying.

We know they know we know they are lying.

And yet they continue to lie.”

— Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

The Democrat Party believes it can overthrow the nation and still inherit what remains. It will not. The fire it kindled will not spare its makers. The bell it ignored will not stop ringing. It will toll through every lie, through every act of violence, through every betrayal, until the echo reaches the very halls where it began.

The bell now tolls for (D). It tolls for a movement that mistook destruction for destiny. And when its last sound fades, history will remember that they were warned.

Why This Work Must Continue

The bell doesn’t just toll for them, it tolls for all of us. Every time a voice is silenced, every time truth is twisted, every time fear wins, that sound grows louder. What we’re watching isn’t politics anymore; it’s the slow unmaking of a civilization that once knew better.

That’s why I write. Not to predict collapse, but to resist it. Each essay, each chart, each investigation is a defense against the decay, built not on slogans, but on evidence, history, and conscience. And while the writing is free to read, the work behind it isn’t free to produce. Truth doesn’t fund itself.

If you believe this fight matters, if you believe truth is worth defending before it disappears completely, here’s how you can help keep it alive:

Become a Paid Subscriber today.

Show them that their censorship, their smears, and their attacks only make us stronger.

https://mrchr.is/help

Are you in a position to do more?

Then, become a cornerstone of this movement.

Help me build what the truth deserves - something lasting.

https://mrchr.is/resist

Not ready for that step, but still want to help?

You can still keep the lights on and the mission alive.

https://mrchr.is/give

This isn’t just a publication anymore. It’s becoming a movement, a nonprofit built to train the next generation of writers, researchers, and truth-tellers who will carry this mission forward when others stay silent. But to build it right, I need more than readers. I need allies. I need builders.

If you still hear the bell, if you still care about the country it’s tolling for, then stand with me and help keep truth alive.

Give a gift subscription