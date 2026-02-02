Arnell’s Substack

ANG Pilot
2h

Great article. Multiply Minnesota by 50 and the scale of the problem becomes clearer.

We used to have an American culture, an American "story", that most of us bought into and expected immigrants to adopt in order to assimilate. That doesn't exist anymore. I believe we've reached a critical mass of natural born Americans who are either wholly ignorant of our history and founding principles or they actually reject them. There are generations of American kids who've been taught the Howard Zinn/1619 Project version of American history who then grew up to be voters who loathe their own Country. There's just no pressure put on immigrant groups like Somalis to adopt OUR culture rather, the pressure is on us to adopt THEIR culture. One wonders why it is they immigrated here in the first place if they wanted to keep their old way of life. Oh yeah, there is our easily scammed cradle to grave welfare state. You know, the one immigrants as a condition of their immigration are supposed to be ineligible for?

There's actual talk about making certain areas in cities "no go zones", autonomous, immigrant controlled areas governed by their own laws. Hell, the Muslim mayor of Dearborn MI tried to add Arabic writing to the police department insignia and told a Christian political opponent to leave the city because "he's not wanted" there. The Left is using mass immigration to change the demographics and politics of States and cities and there's no significant or effective pushback. As Minnesota and Minneapolis show, they're winning.

Also, we're living in a kleptocracy now. Government (at all levels) has grown so huge and the sums of money flowing into government coffers is so vast, accountability is impossible and the incentive for graft and corruption is great. Then, couple that with an immigration system that is untethered from the laws meant to regulate it and you have a recipe leading us towards national suicide.

I really hate to be a Debbie Downer but it seems like we've reached that point in the life of a Republic where a critical mass of the citizenry is either too ignorant or too morally corrupt to sustain it.

April
5h

Another excellent piece. It's funny how just plain stating the obvious or explaining that which becomes obvious has become such a political liability. Of course people respond to incentives. Of course the US is a high-trust society that doesn't fare well when people don't play by the rules. We need to realize that some cultures will not play but the rules that this country runs on, and plan accordingly. I hope that all who are here can find ways to live peacefully and productively.

