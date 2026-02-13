Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles McKelvey's avatar
Charles McKelvey
1h

Christopher Arnell is a white guy who listens to black voices and takes seriously their insights. For this he deserves our support.

Reply
Share
Bourgeois Mike's avatar
Bourgeois Mike
1h

More wisdom in this one article by Arnell than all the leftist Foundations combined.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture