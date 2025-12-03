Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frenchy's avatar
Frenchy
2h

I am a paid subscriber and I wish you the best of luck with this uphill battle. I have forwarded your posts to others and I hope many like-minded folks will do the same. I appreciate your perspective and your work. I hope you can continue to survive against the odds. Your voice is needed in the littered landscape of "corporate/authorized" sponsored narratives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Arnell
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Arnell
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture