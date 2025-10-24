To those already supporting this work as paid subscribers, you’re not just readers. You’re the cornerstone of what’s coming next. You’ve helped prove that this can be built from the ground up.

I have spent the last year writing about the lies, the gaslighting, and the machine that keeps feeding both.

And I will be honest with you, some days it feels like yelling into the wind.

But this is not just about frustration anymore.

It is about growth. It is about turning words into structure, and structure into impact.

I have carried this as far as I can on my own, and if this is going to become what it is meant to be, it cannot run on willpower alone.

Share

That is the truth. I have been running this mission by sheer determination, long nights, skipped weekends, pouring everything I have into it, because I believe in where this can go.

But belief only gets us so far. To build something lasting, it takes more than passion. It takes people, expertise, paperwork, and funding.

This is not just about me writing. It is about laying the foundation for something bigger —a nonprofit that can train others, build platforms, and fight narratives with truth.

That is where the real work begins.

The Left has billion-dollar donors, foundations, PR firms, and a fully funded propaganda machine.

We have grit, truth, and readers who care, but caring is no longer enough.

I want to build something that lasts, an institution that outlives the outrage cycle and stands long after the headlines fade.

That is what this next step is about.

And I need your help to make it real.

This is not a charity pitch. It is a call to partnership.

If you have been here for a while, reading these posts, sharing them, supporting the mission in spirit, I am asking you now to take the next step.

Because this is the part where words have to become action.

The nonprofit does not build itself. It takes legal filings, infrastructure, a team, and sustained funding.

It is going to take people who genuinely believe we can build something strong enough to push back.

If you have ever said, “someone should do something,” this is it.

I am doing my part. I just need enough of you to do yours.

Not later. Not someday.

Now.

Because what we build now determines what survives later.

And I still believe that truth deserves to survive.

Support the Work and Help

Build What Comes Next

Become a Paid Subscriber ($8/month)

This is not just about access. It is about consistency, the kind that keeps truth alive week after week.

Every $8 subscription buys time, stability, and reach. It tells the machine that it cannot silence us by starving us.

https://mrchr.is/help

Become a Cornerstone of the Movement

This is more than support, it is a partnership.

Your contribution helps fund the formation of the nonprofit, the legal groundwork, the filings, and the framework for training and equipping others to fight narrative with truth.

It helps turn one voice into a platform that lasts.

https://mrchr.is/resist

Keep the Lights On, Give What You Can

Even small one-time contributions make a tangible difference.

They help cover research tools, hosting, data, and outreach, the things that do not make headlines but make the work possible.

It is not charity. It is defiance.

https://mrchr.is/give

I am not asking for sympathy. I am asking for belief, belief that this fight is worth it.

I have believed in you from the beginning.

The question is simple now.

Do you believe in me?

Give a gift subscription