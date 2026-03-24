Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Humdeedee's avatar
Humdeedee
2h

I copied your advice to someone younger. I will save it and include it when my grandchildren are on the cusp of adulthood. It’s wisdom learned at the expense of experience, which is the best, and really, the only way to earn wisdom.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Arnell
Mark In Houston's avatar
Mark In Houston
1h

Happy birthday, Chris! Your writing and this specific essay reflect wisdom acquired along your journey of life. This resonated for me and I’m more than a few years older than you and agree with your hard won insights about choices made. I’m glad that you believe in what you’re doing right now and know that it’s the right thing for you to do.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Arnell
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture