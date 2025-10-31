When I started this, I believed honesty would be enough.

I thought if I worked hard, stayed grounded, and refused to bend, truth would find its audience. That people who still cared about integrity would help it grow.

I was wrong about how quickly that would happen.

I left stability behind because I believed something real still mattered — that this country hadn’t completely forgotten how to listen when someone spoke plainly.

But honesty has a price.

It costs opportunities.

It costs relationships.

It costs security.

When you write about race, Democrats, media manipulation, and cultural decay — without permission — you don’t just lose friends. You lose almost every way to make a living.

The truth has consequences. I’m living them.

This isn’t performance. It’s not politics. It’s survival.

I’ve stretched every resource I have, worked until exhaustion, and kept going long after it made sense to stop. But there’s only so far you can stretch when the work itself drives away the people with money.

I’m a man at a desk, fighting to keep the lights on and feed my family while going toe‑to‑toe with a system built on deceit.

Share

The Mission Hasn’t Changed

Tomorrow — November 1st, 2025 — was the day I said I’d reach 200 paid subscribers.

I didn’t make it.

But the mission hasn’t changed.

We’re closing out the first year of Trump’s return, and the opposition is already rebuilding. The same media networks, NGOs, and censors who buried truth last time are sharpening their blades for the midterms.

This next election isn’t just politics.

It’s the difference between revival and collapse.

If they win, everything we’ve fought for gets buried again.

That’s why I write. That’s why I research. That’s why I’m building a nonprofit to reach the next generation — the ones being conditioned, not taught.

If we don’t reach them with truth, someone else will reach them with lies.

But I can’t do that if I can’t even make rent.

The Reality

I don’t have sponsors.

I don’t have donors.

I have readers.

I have you.

Every word I’ve written this year has been for people who refuse to be gaslit into silence — people who still believe truth matters more than comfort.

But belief doesn’t keep the lights on.

And right now, this fight isn’t sustainable without help.

I’m scared. But I’m not quitting.

Gratitude

To those already standing with me — my paid subscribers, donors, sharers, allies — thank you.

You’re the reason this mission still breathes.

Every dollar, every repost, every message of encouragement has been oxygen.

You’ve carried me further than I ever expected to last.

Now I just need a few more hands to keep the fire burning.

The Call

If my work has ever hit you in the gut — if you’ve ever read something here and thought finally, someone said it — I’m asking you to help me keep saying it.

Become a Paid Subscriber: mrchr.is/help

Join the Core — Build the Counterattack: mrchr.is/resist

Support the Mission: mrchr.is/give

Every share, repost, and mention matters more than most people realize. The algorithms are walls; sharing is the sledgehammer.

This week, new readers found my work because someone cared enough to break that wall. That’s how the truth spreads — person to person, link by link.

The Moment

I started this because I believed a single person could still make a difference.

I still do.

But no one can do it alone.

The Left funds chaos.

We fund truth.

And truth is starving.

If truth is going to stand on its own again, it will take all of us to hold the line together.

I’ll keep writing.

I’ll keep fighting.

But I need help to survive long enough to win.

Let’s finish what we started.

Let’s build what they can never tear down.

They bet truth couldn’t survive without permission.

Let’s prove them wrong.

LFG.

— Chris

Give a gift subscription