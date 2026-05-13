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192022's avatar
192022
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A now deceased friend and former partner of Soros (in the late 70’s, early 80’s) told me that Soros had 2 insiders at the Bank of England in his pay. Shortselling currency on theory is very risky, timing makes or breaks the trade. The Pound and all soft currencies were in trouble when Soros put on his billion dollar short. He didn’t just get lucky. The Jewish kid who lived in WW2 Budapest and was never hauled away by Nazis was no stranger to working “inside”. And his European (Channel Islands and Swiss) hedge were probably full of War loot. And certainly had a rogues’ gallery of clients. Anyway, my friend, the the youngest MIT Economics PhD recipient and principal in Nokia, was no fan of the Legendary Soros…and so moved on from his first employment. Just sayin’.

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BSmith's avatar
BSmith
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Excellent article exposing, not just George Soros, but the double standards and hypocrisy of the leftist media. Suggest another article on WHY the media and our institutions lean left wing communist.

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