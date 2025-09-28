Probably not. But that’s precisely the lie they’re counting on.

They want you to believe that if they silence me, nothing changes. That I’m just one isolated voice, easily erased. They want you to think of me the same way Andrew Clark thought of John Bender in the John Hughes movie, The Breakfast Club:

“You don’t even count... if you disappeared forever, it wouldn’t make any difference. You may as well not even exist…”

Despite their efforts, this Substack has grown to 1,835 readers in just a matter of months. And that terrifies them.

President Trump said it best:

“They’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

That is the truest thing ever said about our political reality. I am in the way. I rattle their cages, I expose their lies, and I speak the truths they are trying so desperately to bury. So they want to erase me physically, financially, and digitally, and they’ve already started.

I’ve been temporarily banned on Facebook numerous times, and currently, even Twitter won’t allow me to boost a post that links to my site. That’s how desperate they are to shut this down.

Make no mistake: this isn’t a “go the f*ck back to sleep” moment.

This isn’t a theory; it’s a historical pattern.

They did it in Cuba, where they systematically silenced all dissent.

They did it in Venezuela, where they completely destroyed the political opposition.

They are doing it here, right now, piece by piece. They are assassinating our way of life.

It’s go time. There is no going back from here. The choice is simple.

They can crush me if you let them.

Or we can build this into something they can never ignore.

Become a Paid Subscriber today.







Beyond Subscription: The Next Steps

1. Build the Counter-Narrative Machine

Becoming a paid subscriber is the first, most crucial step. But this is not where the work ends. My objective is to establish an operational-level organization that effectively challenges the prevailing narrative. Think of this as our own PragerU-style war room but sharper, faster, and completely uncensored. If you have ideas, expertise, or the drive to contribute to building this machine, please reach out to me directly here.

2. Become the Amplifier

If you are unable to become a paid subscriber or are already a paid subscriber (thank you!), you remain a vital part of this mission. The most powerful thing you can do is share this work. Every post you share on Facebook or Twitter, every article you Restack, every piece you forward in an email breaks through the censorship and arms someone new with the truth. They can throttle me, but they cannot throttle all of us.

3. Get More Intel

My friend and mentor, Jimy Uranwala, runs a free email list that sends out concise, powerful updates on the most important topics of the day. No spam, just critical information to keep you armed. To get his updates, just send him an email and ask him to add your email to TheJimyShow@outlook.com.

Read. Support. Build. Fight. That’s the path. Join me.

Best regards,

Chris

