Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
April's avatar
April
5h

Yes !!! I love you ! In a non creepy way! I live in one of those high gun violence neighborhoods and a few years ago there was a drive by next door while I had a guest at dinner. The kids I teach in public school are all in families ripped apart by gun violence. The excuses are without number. I’m supporting the challenge to DA Larry Krasner and guess what?! I’m probably running for Republican committee member. I’m not one to sit on the sidelines !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Eldred's avatar
Steven Eldred
2h

Chris: Great article. As always, your arrow goes straight to the center of the target.

On the TV series “Bosch”, the main homicide detective keeps a sign on his desk: “Everyone matters or no one matters.” Dead prostitutes count as much as Hollywood icons. A good reminder for us all.

It also reminds me of the marketing strategy of the early AIDS epidemic. Every data point showed the high risk communities and high risk behaviors. But popular sympathy for funding (given the groups and behaviors) was low. So the advocates preached that high school quarterbacks and their cheerleader girlfriends (think Mellencamp’s “Jack and Diane”) were the next probable victims. Statistical hogwash, of course, but panicking the suburbs put upward pressure on funding. That and Elton John. Another story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Arnell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture