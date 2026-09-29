Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
21h

“There are no solutions. There are only trade-offs.” — Thomas Sowell

Independent media is no exception. Somebody always pays. The only question is who.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture