Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Nancy Muldoon's avatar
Nancy Muldoon
4d

I can relate. the lights on the dashboard on my 2004 Toyota Camry are on. I am hoping the car doesn't break down until I am able to fix it.

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