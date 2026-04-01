“I’ve been focused on the work. But at some point, the reality around it can’t be ignored.”

I’ve tried to keep the focus on the work.

How influence spreads. How narratives get built. Why repetition and funding matter more than most people think.

That is still the point.

But there is something I need to say clearly.

This is not sustainable the way it is currently set up.

Right now, I’m building all of this, the research, the posts, the videos, the breakdowns, while also dealing with the kind of day-to-day pressure that never really stops. No car since mid-December. Daily Ubers just to get our kid to school and handle basic grocery runs, both too far to walk. Bills stacking up. Utilities close to getting shut off.

That is not a sympathy pitch. That is just the operating environment.

The reason I’ve kept everything free is because the goal has always been reach. If this is going to matter, it has to get in front of people who are not already looking for it.

That has not changed.

But what does matter right now is simple.

If this is going to continue, it has to be supported. Not eventually. Now.

You’ve seen the work. You’ve seen the consistency. You’ve seen the direction this is going.

So I’ll say it directly.

I’m going to keep building this.

But I need some of you to step up and help carry it.

Not as a favor.

As a decision.

If even a small number of people reading this decide to step in today, it changes things immediately. Not in theory. In reality.

There are a few ways to do that, depending on what makes sense for you.

Become a paid subscriber

For readers who want to help keep this work going month to month or year to year.

https://mrchr.is/help

Join The Resistance Core

For those who want to step up in a much bigger way and help strengthen this work at its foundation.

https://mrchr.is/resist

Or contribute once

For anyone who wants to help right now without taking on a recurring subscription.

https://mrchr.is/give