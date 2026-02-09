Arnell’s Substack

A Curious Mind
2dEdited

Outrage: an extremely strong reaction of anger, shock, or indignation.

Contempt: the feeling that a person or a thing is beneath consideration, worthless, or deserving scorn.

Source: Oxford Languages

Christopher, I agree with your analysis, yet I believe that as a society we have moved beyond outrage and into contempt. One can be outraged by another person's words or deeds and still respect that person. To my way of thinking, there is still some element of reason behind one's outrage. Yet when one feels nothing but contempt for another, reason is absent and that other has no redeeming value in the eyes of the beholder. I fear in our divisiveness, we have entered a fatal contempt loop. Is there any hope when so many people see the other side as beyond contempt? Having no redeeming value whatsoever?

Burnt taco
1d

Another great synopsis Chris!

The dems have cornered the outrage machine and unfortunately the republicans have only mastered the ability to deflect Without a Trump they would have no response the this evil whatsoever. Thankfully Trump has awakened some animal spirits but they need to ignite a killer instinct into a structural advantage yesterday or within 6 months the outrage party of AWFLS trans and fembros will take us down again.

