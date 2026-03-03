Arnell’s Substack

ANG Pilot
1d

Is she a traitor? Yes and No. She certainly has said traitorous things and may have acted traitorously, but it's awful hard to be a traitor when you were never an American in the first place.

Omar is a naturalized citizen but she's not an American. She's on video proclaiming that she represents the interests of Somalia and not those of the United States. She's not the only one. There's a cohort of foreign born naturalized citizens in our government who are really unassimilated aliens.

We must be the only country on earth to allow people who still owe their allegiance to another country or ethnic group to not just become citizens, but to hold elective office and influence government policies.

Christopher Arnell
10h

Look at what she is saying. She is not for us, she is for Somalia and should be removed from Congress and our country.

"When a Somalian person becomes an enemy, they become a serious one."

"We will never gain power & move forward as Somalians as long as these people live among us!"

"That's your responsibility and your job to not welcome those people who work to block and undermine Somalians in this country from gaining power or have influence."

#ilhanomar @repilhan #sedition #somalia

https://substack.com/@mrchrisarnell/note/c-222407440

