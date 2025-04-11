Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KB0679's avatar
KB0679
Sep 23

I missed the part that detailed Anthony's upbringing and the culture in which he was raised that substantiated your claims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Arnell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture