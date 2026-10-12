Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Willis's avatar
William Willis
1h

Hey Chris, another thought-provoking subject & your usual astute take. And, Hoping those car wreck wounds, dizziness & related internal soreness issues are subsiding and not serious. Cheers, Bill

Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Arnell
Charles Snead's avatar
Charles Snead
1h

To your initial question as to why anyone would support Islam? I would suggest two things. People that support Islam anywhere truly do not know the history and particularly the history of the spread of Islam and do not have the mental curiosity or comprehension to do so.

Secondly, people myself included, do not see much difference in Israel’s behavior, and they, not me, somehow think supporting Islam is a blow against Israel. In fact, Israel seems to be set up to be the lightning rod for Islams aggression thus keeping it out of the Western countries. My personal opinion is to completely remove money from both sides and let them kill each other. But that is not going to happen. War generates way too much money and most importantly, the debt on that money. That said, Islam seems strong enough now to take on the Western countries from the inside, their favored approach. There can be no argument Islam is in fact pushing into traditional Western countries. A truly horrific development.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture