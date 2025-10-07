Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
6h

Christopher, your post needs to be read in history, government and journalism classes to begin to correct the record and educate the next generation of reporters and historians. Your deep dive into McCarthyism is extremely valuable and I hope many people will share it and restack it; I know I will. When you wrote that this was “a centralized class deciding what is true and who is expendable” is so on the nose and remains the operating principle of the progressives and the media today. Thanks for sharing this much needed knowledge and perspective!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dean Weitenhagen's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen
3h

What a refreshing look at REAL American history. Thank you. Don't stop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Arnell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture