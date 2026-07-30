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Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
15h

Demographics rule and Muslims breed like cockroaches while living off the welfare state. The welfare state the democrats have instituted for minority votes for decades. We are under a slow siege and we need to turn it back now. Before they gain any more political power. They will suck us dry then kill us.

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Eugene Kriegsmann's avatar
Eugene Kriegsmann
21h

The planned Islamic takeover of the world isn't a secret. It is as clearly written in the Koran as Hitler's intent to remove all of the Jews from Europe was written in Mein Kampf. For the United States the problem is that these people are committing no crimes. What they are doing is completely lawful. On the surface they are good citizens, no different than other religious communities, like Mormons or Jehovah's Witnesses. In many ways they are very much the same as those groups. They are clannish. They build lovely homes and places of worship. As Chris mentions, they pay taxes, serve in the military and are active citizens participating in our democratic republic. The major difference is that their goals are not ours. Their participation is focused on taking over this country and making it a place dominated by Sharia, nor liberal democracy which is anathema to their religious beliefs.

These are intelligent, hardworking people who simply do not want to be integrated into our system. They instead have to goal of getting the rest of us to integrate into theirs or at least be subservient to theirs. Their determination to win is exemplified by the origins of the religion, and how effective it has spread to become the largest religion on earth.

For the Muslim the individual is unimportant. What counts is the Ummah, the whole. It, very simply, is why for all of our military power we are unable to bring Iran to heel or Israel cannot totally destroy Hamas and Hezbollah. They are more than willing to sacrifice as many as is necessary to win, and simple survival can be victory in their minds. They will outlast us. They will out populate us on our own territory.

The problem for us is that they are breaking no laws. They are, in fact, using our laws to defeat us. They are buying our universities and our politicians. In the universities they are teaching our children to hate western culture, to see it as corrupt and "Judaic", and, of course, to hate Jews, something that is never too hard to do.

I am fortunate, in a way, at 81 I am probably not going to live to see their takeover even if I live well into my 90s which my doctor thinks I will do. But for you younger people, you had better start thinking about how to stop this from happening, or you better buy a prayer rug and start building a forehead callous.

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