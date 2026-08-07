You may come here to join us. You may not come here to conquer us.

America has spent sixty years being lectured about its obligations to people who do not live here while its own citizens are told to shut up, pay the bill, surrender the border, accept the consequences, and apologize for noticing.

Enough.

Immigration is not charity. It is not a human right owed by Americans to the rest of the planet. It is a policy, and the only legitimate purpose of that policy is to benefit the United States.

If someone comes here, works, obeys the law, raises children who think of themselves as Americans, and is grateful to have escaped whatever political or economic disaster he left behind, wonderful. America has absorbed millions of people like that.

But if someone comes here and spends the next twenty years complaining about America, organizing around the politics of the country he supposedly escaped, demanding special treatment for his religion, importing foreign grudges, and teaching his children that the nation providing their freedom is evil, I have a much simpler question.

Why did we let him in?

Americans have been trained to think even asking that question is indecent. It is not indecent. What is indecent is a government that treats foreigners as clients and its own citizens as obstacles.

That ends with a twenty-year shutdown of most new permanent immigration. Not another study, not another bipartisan commission, and not another election-year promise to “secure the border” after millions more people have already entered.

Twenty years.

One generation to secure the country, clean up the immigration system, enforce the law, expose foreign influence, and turn the people already here into Americans.

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Washington Did This to Us

The country did not simply wake up one morning with these problems. Washington created the conditions for them.

The modern immigration system dates largely to 1965, when Congress abolished the old national-origins quota system and replaced it with one built around family reunification and employment preferences. Americans were assured this would not fundamentally change the country. Democrat Senator Ted Kennedy told the Senate that the bill would not increase authorized immigration and would not “open the floodgates.” Sixty years later, the foreign-born population is roughly three times the share it was around 1970.

It fundamentally changed our country.

The foreign-born share of the population had fallen to 4.7 percent by 1970. By 2024, it had climbed to 50.2 million people, or 14.8 percent of the country, roughly three times the 1970 share.

It is one of the largest demographic transformations in American history.

Foreign-born share of the U.S. population, 1970–2024. The share rose from 4.7% in 1970 to 14.8% in 2024, roughly tripling over the period. Source: U.S. Census Bureau.

The people who designed and expanded this system liked to discuss immigrants as though they were interchangeable economic units. Another worker arrives. Another job gets filled. GDP goes up. Everybody wins.

Except human beings are not interchangeable economic units.

They bring languages, religions, political assumptions, family structures, loyalties, prejudices, voting habits, and ideas about government. Then they have children, build institutions, form organizations, acquire land, lobby, vote, and eventually run for office.

None of that should have surprised anyone with a functioning brain.

When Washington changes the population, it eventually changes the politics. When it changes the politics long enough, it changes the country.

For sixty years, the political class kept increasing immigration while becoming increasingly hostile to assimilation. We stopped demanding that newcomers adapt and began demanding that Americans accommodate.

That was not tolerance. It was surrender disguised as virtue.

You Do Not Leave Your Political Culture at Customs

There is another fairy tale Americans are expected to believe.

Apparently a person spends thirty years living under tribal politics, religious government, corruption, bribery, clan loyalty, censorship, or authoritarian rule, lands at JFK, and instantly becomes James Madison.

Come on. Culture travels.

Nobody disputes this when the subject is food, music, family traditions, entrepreneurship, or work ethic. We are constantly told that immigration “enriches” America because immigrants bring their cultures with them.

Fine. Then culture also travels when the subject is less pleasant.

Ideas about women, religion, free speech, corruption, clan loyalty, Jews, Christians, homosexuals, apostates, and political dissent do not magically disappear at Customs. You do not get to celebrate cultural transmission when it gives us restaurants and pretend it stops existing when it gives us problems.

Imagine a basket of healthy fruit. One spoiled piece probably does not ruin the basket. Keep adding spoiled pieces and eventually the question changes. You are no longer asking whether every piece is rotten. You are asking what continual exposure is doing to everything else.

People are not fruit. Cultures, habits, and institutions can spread, and that is the point.

America should enthusiastically welcome people who want to become 100 percent American. It should stop importing people, ideologies, and political habits that make America less American.

The issue is not race or birthplace. It is what we are importing.

Islam Is Not Exempt

This brings us to the subject Americans are most frequently told not to discuss: Islam.

A Muslim who wants to worship peacefully, raise a family, own a business, and live under American law has every constitutional right to do so. This essay is not about his private prayers.

It is about Islam as a system, especially where its beliefs and institutions reach beyond private worship and into law, politics, family authority, speech, and public life.

Islam developed not simply as a private theology but, in many societies, as a political and legal system governing family life, criminal law, religious dissent, inheritance, sexuality, speech, and public conduct.

That creates a collision whenever Islamic rules are asserted against a constitutional republic built around individual liberty and civil law. There is no negotiation over which system prevails here.

American law wins.

A Muslim may believe alcohol is sinful. He does not get to outlaw your beer. He may believe women should cover themselves. He does not get to order your daughter to do it. He may condemn homosexuality. He does not get to assault a gay man. He may believe apostasy is a grave sin. He does not get to threaten someone who leaves Islam.

Muhammad receives no special protection from American free speech. Praise him, worship him, and defend him if you choose. The rest of us may criticize him, draw him, mock him, ridicule him, or ignore him.

If living in a country where Muhammad can be mocked is intolerable to you, then get the fuck out.

The Numbers Became Power

Political power does not materialize from nowhere.

First comes population. Then come neighborhoods, businesses, mosques, schools, charities, advocacy groups, attorneys, donors, activists, and political organizations. After that come candidates.

Dearborn did not become what it is overnight. Neither did the Muslim political infrastructure in Minnesota. Years of demographic concentration and organization came first.

Keith Ellison became the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006. Ilhan Omar eventually followed him into the same congressional seat. Muslim candidates have since become serious contenders for local, state, and national office.

They have every constitutional right to run, and Americans have every right to examine what they believe before giving them power.

The Constitution did not suddenly change when Muslims began winning elections. The population changed. The institutions changed. The political leverage changed.

That is the point everyone is ordered not to make.

Demographics do not merely produce restaurants and festivals. They eventually produce political power. The people who spent decades saying demographics did not matter are now furious that Americans have noticed.

Too bad.

The Democrat Party Saw the Opportunity

The Democrat Party understood this faster than Republicans did, and there is nothing mysterious about why.

The modern Democrat Party organizes politics around groups. Race, sex, sexual orientation, unions, immigration status, economic class, and increasingly religion all become constituencies to be mobilized through grievance and promises of government action.

Large immigrant communities fit perfectly into that machinery.

The newcomer brings a community. The party brings nonprofits, lawyers, activists, unions, public money, sympathetic media, and an existing vocabulary of victimhood.

No conspiracy is required. Both sides understand what the other can provide. A political machine wants votes, an immigrant organization wants influence, and the arrangement practically builds itself.

Republicans spent much of the same period desperately trying to prove that they were not racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic, or whatever other accusation happened to be fashionable that week.

Pathetic.

One party cultivated the constituency while the other apologized for noticing it.

Corporate America wanted workers. Universities wanted tuition. Developers wanted demand. Nonprofits wanted clients and grants. Politicians wanted votes.

Everybody got something except the country.

Public Office Is Not an Immigration Benefit

The fact that somebody became an American citizen does not entitle him to political power.

Public office is not one of the prizes handed out at the naturalization ceremony. It is authority over other Americans, and that authority should have to be earned.

If you want power over Americans, we have every right to ask whether you actually like the country. Does American law always come before religious law? Do you support an actual border? Can somebody leave Islam without being threatened? Can an American insult Muhammad? Do you place the United States above your former country, tribe, religious movement, or foreign political cause? Who funds the organizations surrounding you?

Those are not racist questions. They are citizenship questions. If a candidate lies about them, expose him and throw him out of office. If a naturalized citizen concealed material facts, terrorist affiliations, foreign loyalties, or other disqualifying conduct in order to obtain citizenship, investigate the naturalization itself. Citizenship obtained through fraud should be revoked, and where the law permits, removal should follow.

We should require a meaningful period of citizenship before a naturalized American could hold state or local office. Congress already operates on the principle that citizenship should precede political power by years. There is no obvious reason a city council, mayor’s office, state legislature, school board, or county government should be treated as less deserving of public trust.

Foreign-born politicians do not receive diplomatic immunity from criticism because journalists become uncomfortable when anyone examines them closely.

If you spend your career treating America as the villain, defending hostile foreign movements, weakening the border, or dragging old-country vendettas into American politics, voters should throw you out.

Your ethnicity is not a credential. Your religion is not a shield. Your immigrant story does not give you a deed to a congressional seat.

The Constitution protects your right to despise America. It does not require Americans to put you in charge of it.

Shut It Down for Twenty Years

Most new permanent immigration should stop for one generation.

Not slow down. Stop.

There can be narrow exceptions for spouses and minor children of American citizens and truly exceptional national-interest cases. Legitimate tourists and temporary business visitors are obviously different, provided temporary once again means temporary.

End the diversity lottery. Slash extended-family migration. Tighten asylum to its actual purpose. Dramatically reduce refugee resettlement. Track visa overstays. Prosecute immigration fraud. Remove noncitizens who commit deportable offenses through due process. Investigate terrorist affiliations instead of pretending that doing so is discriminatory.

Trump has already proved one important part of this can be done. Washington spent years pretending the border was some uncontrollable force of nature. It wasn’t. Illegal crossings collapsed when a president finally decided to enforce the border. Give Trump credit. He stopped the bleeding.

And he is beginning to push on the citizenship side as well. On August 6, 2026, Trump signed two executive orders aimed at restricting birth tourism and narrowing the circumstances in which the administration believes automatic birthright citizenship should apply. Those are welcome moves.

But they are still pieces of a much larger problem. Securing the border stops more people from entering illegally. It does not fix sixty years of immigration policy, failed assimilation, visa overstays, chain migration, refugee policy, foreign influence, or the millions of people already admitted under the existing system.

Then assimilate the population already here.

English should be the normal language of American civic life. Schools should teach American history without presenting the nation as an embarrassing criminal enterprise. New citizens should understand why the Constitution exists, why free speech includes offensive speech, why civil law outranks religious commands, and why citizenship creates obligations rather than simply unlocking benefits.

America should stop financing permanent ethnic tribes.

How is assimilation supposed to occur when immigrant communities are continuously replenished from the same country they supposedly left?

A person can now live in parts of America for decades while speaking mostly the old language, consuming media from the old country, shopping within the old community, worshiping within the old community, marrying within the old community, and voting according to the interests of the old community.

That is not assimilation.

It is transplantation.

And America has had enough of it.

Constitutional Supremacy, Not Accommodation

The American terms should be stated clearly.

Come here, work, build a business, prosper, raise your children, worship freely, pray five times a day, eat halal food, wear religious clothing, teach your children Islam, run for office, and enjoy every constitutional liberty Americans enjoy.

Nobody is asking Muslims to become Christians. We are demanding that immigrants become Americans.

That means there is one constitutional order here, one civil law, and one final political authority. There will be no Islamic veto over speech, no blasphemy protection, no separate criminal system, no forced marriage, no intimidation of apostates, no clerical authority above American courts, and no foreign religious network secretly purchasing political power.

America is not entering negotiations over this.

You immigrate into our constitutional system. We do not immigrate into yours.

Foreign Influence Gets Dragged Into the Light

The days of Americans being afraid to ask who funds political and religious institutions should end immediately.

Every significant foreign dollar flowing into mosques, religious schools, universities, advocacy groups, political nonprofits, major land purchases, or religious endowments should be disclosed up front.

If foreign governments, extremist organizations, or intermediaries are secretly financing political activity in the United States, expose it. If money is illegal, seize it under existing law. If an institution is illegally acting on behalf of a foreign government, investigate and prosecute it. If somebody is materially supporting a designated terrorist organization, use the laws already on the books.

Religious liberty does not mean financial invisibility.

Americans should never have to discover twenty years after the fact that a supposedly local institution was being financed and directed from somewhere else. The same applies to politicians.

Follow the money.

I Can Watch It Happening Here

I live in the Austin area, so this is no longer some story from Dearborn, Minneapolis, London, or Paris.

The institutions are appearing here: mosques, Islamic schools, large land purchases, fundraising campaigns, and religious endowments.

Most people drive past them without thinking much about what those institutions may look like twenty or thirty years from now.

They should.

Not because Muslims lose property rights when they move to Texas. They do not. Americans simply have every right to know what is being built around them.

Who owns the land? Who supplied the money? Is foreign capital involved? What does the school teach? How is the property controlled? What organizations surround it? What political network may eventually emerge from it?

Islam does not get a magic shield from scrutiny because somebody learned to shout “Islamophobia.”

Ask the questions anyway.

The People Who Did This Should Pay Politically

None of this happened without American help.

Politicians opened the system. Corporations demanded labor. Universities demanded foreign students. Nonprofits built immigration businesses. Activists attacked assimilation as racism. Journalists treated enforcement as cruelty. Both parties became terrified of saying no.

There should be a political price for that.

Vote them out and primary the worst offenders. Defund organizations abusing public money. Investigate corruption and foreign influence. Prosecute crimes. Repeal laws that turned immigration into an entitlement program for the rest of the world.

And stop electing people who seem more emotionally attached to foreign causes than to the country that pays their salary, and whose government they want to control.

This is not radical. It is what self-government looks like when the people doing the governing finally remember who they work for.

We Are Not Asking Permission

America can still solve this through elections, legislation, immigration enforcement, courts, investigations, and ordinary constitutional power.

That is the route we should take, but Washington should stop confusing public restraint with unlimited patience.

A government cannot ignore its citizens forever, change their country against their wishes, weaken the border, subsidize political movements built around foreign grievances, and then call those same citizens hateful when they object.

Eventually people stop trusting the people in charge, and when peaceful political remedies stop looking effective, things get ugly.

No sane American should want violence against mosques or innocent Muslims. That would be criminal, stupid, and contrary to the constitutional order we are trying to preserve.

The answer is not vigilantism. It is power exercised lawfully and without apology: control the border, control immigration, enforce American law, expose foreign influence, defeat hostile political movements through politics, remove lawbreakers when the law permits removal, and vote out politicians who forgot which country they represent.

America does not need permission to defend America.

Come Here to Become American

Millions of immigrants already understand these terms.

They escaped socialism, corruption, religious persecution, violence, incompetence, and poverty because they wanted something different. They did not come here to make America more like the country they escaped.

They came because America was better.

Those are the people an immigration system should want.

What we do not need is another generation of people arriving with the expectation that the United States will bend its laws, culture, politics, and public institutions around them.

We already have a country.

If you come here because you want to join it, welcome. If you come here believing American tolerance is weakness, that our guilt can be exploited, that our cities can be captured through demographics, that our politicians can be intimidated, or that our Constitution will eventually bend to your religion or foreign cause, you have badly misunderstood the country you entered.

America is not empty territory. Our Constitution is not temporary. Our freedoms are not tools for somebody else’s conquest.

You may join us. You may not replace us. Leave your old country’s flag at the door.

Come here to become American, or come here to fail.

Help Hold the Line

The organizations trying to change this country have money, lawyers, nonprofits, activists, universities, corporations, and politicians working for them.

What do we have?

People willing to say no.

If you believe America has the right to control its border, choose who enters, demand assimilation, defend its Constitution, and remain recognizably American, support this work.

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