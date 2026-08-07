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Fred's avatar
Fred
4d

Brilliant! As usual you have enunciated what so many of us AMERICANS would like to say. It is so hard to understand the ignorance and stupidity of our country today. We have candidates who boldly declare that they want to destroy our country, and they get elected. They are no different than an invading army. They shold be tried for treason as they want to destroy our constitution and political system. Look what they did in Mckinney, TX recently. They voted 7-0 to allow the building of a Muslim "fortress: right in their backyard.

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ANG Pilot's avatar
ANG Pilot
4dEdited

As usual, another excellent article. Unfortunately, I think we've reached a tipping point in this Country where the political will and the votes to implement your solutions just doesn't exist. There's a sizable proportion of voters who are either supportive of the destruction of our Constitutional Republic or who are suicidally apathetic to what's happening. We're also allowing a veritable 5th column of unassimilated aliens elect members of their tribes into all levels of our government. Natural born Americans have completely disregarded Teddy Roosevelt's admonitions regarding immigration and it's going to result in the "fundamental transformation" of this Country into something our Founders meant to avoid.

Historically, republics only last for 200-300 years before they die and it doesn't seem we're going to be the exception.

PS. Here are eye opening videos of Dearborn MI looking more like downtown Tehran than a city in the United States:

https://www.tiktok.com/@metrodetroitnews/video/7539583226076073229

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/t1wtlXeMl30

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