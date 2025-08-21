Arnell’s Substack

Chuck Flounder
16h

Thanks for bringing Carmen Jaycee and the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act to my attention; I had not heard of either.

I have three nagging questions that make me suspect we are governed by a uniparty; this piece addresses one of them:

1. If Obama chose Biden as his successor, ostensibly with regard to his tough-on-crime stance, then why was the Biden administration so lenient toward violent crime and "peaceful" protests? I also heard Charles Rangel explain why the Congressional Black Caucus supported the crack vs. powder sentencing disparity when I watched the Netflix documentary 13th; they were being petitioned by black community leaders to "do something" about gangsters in ghettos. It's not as simple as saying aggressive crime policies target black people; they also made ghettos safer for many years. The devil is in the details, as with most policy issues. Three-strikes policies can be good for getting predators off the streets--not good if a "strike" can be stealing a bicycle, which has too often become the norm.

2. If open borders are part of the Democrat agenda to destabilize America [certainly arguable in light of nearly every other western liberal democracy running the same failed experiment], then why was Obama a border hawk, even using Tom Homan just as Trump does? And why hasn't the one person who knows all the dirty secrets [Mayorkas] been subpoenaed by Congress yet? Has he already moved to Switzerland?

3. The fact that neither Biden nor Trump has any interest in releasing the Epstein files suggests something sinister about the kind of people who rise to the top of the political pyramid.

BubblePuppy7
13h

I’ve been subscribed to her YouTube channel for a while now. Everything you say about her, I find to be true.

