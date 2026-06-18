Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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ANG Pilot's avatar
ANG Pilot
1d

Don't forget the examples of Indian immigrants and first generation Indians who get themselves elected into our government (and appointed to the judiciary) but who hold ideals antithetical to our Constitutional Republic.

Leftist Democrats like Kamala Harris, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera, Shri Thanedar, and Raja Krishnamoorthi are examples of ethnic Indians who are steeped in socialism, have wormed their way into our government, and are working to "fundamentally transform" the United States into a Communist hell hole.

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Steven van Rooijen's avatar
Steven van Rooijen
1d

All very true

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