Back in 2006 I wrote something called One Million Dead. It was raw, angry, and, if I’m honest, a little ahead of its time. I believed the next disaster would come from the outside: a bomb, a flash, a foreign enemy. I imagined another 9/11, something so horrific it would finally wake Americans up. I was wrong about the method, but right about the direction.

The enemy didn’t show up in robes with a rifle. He showed up in a suit with a smile, promising fairness, equity, and a world without conflict. He learned he did not need to destroy America from the air when he could infiltrate it through our own institutions.

I tried to sound the alarm. I could not make a living doing it, so I quit. I told myself others would carry the message. They didn’t. I folded into normal life, raised my kids, paid bills, tried to ignore the slow rot. I watched courage get traded for comfort. I watched people defend the very ideologies that will one day erase them.

So here we are. Zohran Mamdani, the shiny new socialist and now mayor-elect of New York City, is exactly what I feared: not a terrorist from abroad, but a polished ideologue at home. He stands on stages draped in progressivism while advancing the same ideas that destabilized continents. It is conquest by compassion theater. And the same press that once smothered our ability to fight is applauding it.

This is why I am posting that old piece in full. It is not nostalgia, it is proof. Proof this did not appear overnight. Proof I have been warning about it for decades. Proof I am not a Johnny-come-lately conservative looking for clicks. I have been doing this, writing and arguing, for twenty-five years. The only differences now are time, experience, and better spelling.

I regret giving up. I should have kept teaching the way I teach my kids: recognize right from wrong, question what you are told, defend what is good. I walked away, and complacency filled the gap. That is my burden, and I intend to correct it before it is too late.

I am back and writing because I have to. I am barely getting by, and that is the truth. But this is not about money, it is about mission. If you believe in truth and accountability, stand with me. Whether you can give eight dollars or a thousand, do not repeat my mistake. Do not assume someone else will pick up the slack.

I do not want to see one million dead, literal or spiritual, because good men stayed quiet again. Read what I wrote eighteen years ago, then decide if this work is worth keeping alive.

*********** ORIGINAL POST BELOW **********

One Million Dead! That is what it will take to wake up this country. When a major city is uninhabitable due to toxic levels of radiation from a well place nuclear bomb. When shopping malls are a place to fear instead of a place to enjoy because the chance being “blown to bits” is just too great. When joining the military is the safer option than remaining an unarmed civilian. That is what it will take.

Our great country is in for a rude awakening and it is coming to a city near you. Unfortunately, due to extreme liberalism, we are setting ourselves up for a fall. As a country, we have allowed pacifist, do-gooder liberal policies to put us on a course toward our eventual demise. We have a republican president so shell-shocked from the media, liberal politicians, antiwar protesters, and turncoat republicans that he is completely ineffective. He has made the mistake of trying to fight a politically correct war against people who will not stop until we are all dead or worshipping Allah.

It is not entirely his fault. He is a victim of technology and human compassion. The president, like many others, believes we can fight a ruthless enemy with high-tech weaponry, compassion, and minimal civilian casualties. The only problem with this way of thinking is that it allows our enemy to hide among civilians and never be completely defeated. Because we implement a strategy to avoid civilian casualties, those civilians never feel obligated to rid their communities of the vermin that infests it. Our strategy allows terrorists to hold cities captive and use them as shields while killing anyone who disagrees with their philosophy. When the terrorist kill more civilians than we do, to whom do you think those civilians will submit? How many fewer civilians in Iraq would be dead if we had hit them with overwhelming force? It may seem brutal to say that but it is true. Initially, if we were allowed to accept a certain level of casualties then we would not be seeing the ever-increasing body count that we see today.

The media has done a great disservice to our country. While using their positions in the media to deliver their ideological message, they have also neutered our fighting men. You see, it works like this: The media initially remains somewhat neutral while the majority supports the war. After a short moratorium on antiwar, anti-military, and anti-self-preservation, the media begins its campaign. They bombard the American people with negative news 24/7, highlighting every misstep and ignoring every accomplishment.

Eventually, when the tide finally turns and the country starts to turn against the war, the same media begins phase 2 of its campaign. That campaign consists of continually reporting “The American people are against the war”, “Our polls show now more than ever that Americans are against the war”, and “For the first time, more Americans oppose the war than support the war”. This strategy creates more and more that are against the war. The media continually complains about how bad the war is going then when public opinion eventually turns, the media then says, “See, it’s not just us, the people are against the war, too”. It is very effective. At this point, all the media has to do is sit back and watch it go.

Phase 3 consists of continual re-enforcement of liberal lies, pipe dreams, and the rewriting of history. First, the media accuses anyone that has ever criticized them of “Rooting for the Enemy” or hoping that “America Loses” of also being against “The American People”. The media’s continual carping that the “Majority of Americans” are against the war therefore criticizing the media is criticizing everyday Americans is wrong. The difference here is that, everyday Americans are not purposely ignoring atrocities committed by our sworn enemies while over blowing any minor infractions by our soldiers. Only a well-informed American, who has seen all sides of an issue, can formulate an educated opinion.

The media also uses the tactic of giving superstar status and coverage to grieving widows, angry moms, former Whitehouse officials, and half-wit liars like Joe Wilson as long as they serve the purpose of bashing Bush and conservatives. They downplay any significance regarding former Clinton National Security Advisor, Sandy Berger stealing classified documents from a National Archives reading room during wartime. How would Berger have faired during WWI or WWII if he had been caught stealing sensitive classified materials?

Compare how many times the media played up the Abu Ghraib abuses to American beheadings. When searching Google, there are 1,600,000 results for “Abu Ghraib” and only 573 for “American Beheadings” and believe me, those Abu Ghraib results are not linking to tourist information. It is hard to imagine that we would have won WWII with a media like this. All you have to do is listen to what the enemy is saying and compare it to what the democrats and the media are saying. It is disturbingly similar. Why is it that everything that democrats propose emboldens our enemies? If all this democrat and media support for every American enemy were accidental, then wouldn’t the democrats and the media eventually be on the side of America just once.

When democrats talk about the phony redeployment (another word for surrendering), complain about all the rights that they think terrorists should have, or worry themselves to death over wiretapping suspected terrorist calling into the United States, who does this help but our enemies. Our enemy is patient, widespread, and knows how to use the media and democrats to help breakdown American resolve in fighting a horrific enemy not seen since Vietnam.

All this talk about rights, the Geneva Conventions, collateral damage, respect for the Koran sounds great to many Americans and most of the DNC but wait until we are being hit on our soil and our cities melt. The same old “kid gloves” approach won’t be so popular then. When we are fighting for our survival and not just for control of the senate, house, or presidency then maybe, we will wake up but somehow I don’t really think so. Even after there are one million dead, the usual suspects will blame us first, make excuses for our enemy, and thwart our attempts to save ourselves. Welcome to the New World Order, patriots not included.

One Million Dead!

Filed on 12/17/06 by Chris Arnell

