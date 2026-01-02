Note: This letter is being circulated publicly. If you work in government, law, policy, finance, or oversight, or know someone who does, you are encouraged to share it in full. A printable PDF version is included below for forwarding or recordkeeping.

Mr. President,

America is standing at a crossroads. After four hard-fought years, you have returned to office with a mandate to clean house, to restore honesty, competence, and sanity to a system that increasingly treats ordinary citizens like subjects rather than participants. Many of us supported you not out of blind loyalty, but because the alternatives represented everything wrong with modern politics: corruption without accountability, ideology without results, and policies that enrich the connected class while burdening the working one.

Yet many of the same people who helped create this mess are still walking free, and Americans are asking why.

Let us start with the money, because incentives explain behavior better than speeches ever will.

The Democrat Party has held institutional power in various forms for decades, overseeing a web of bureaucracies that blur the line between public service and private gain. Nancy Pelosi provides one of the clearest modern illustrations of this problem, not because of rhetoric, but because of numbers.

During recent years, publicly disclosed trading activity associated with her household outperformed the S&P 500 and even Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway on an annual basis. In 2023 and 2024, her household's estimated returns ranged from 60 to 70 percent per year, compared with roughly mid-20 percent returns for the broader market.

These results did not come from conservative, long-term investing. They came from concentrated positions in a small number of technology stocks, notably Nvidia, often using deep-in-the-money call options. That strategy magnifies gains during policy-driven market surges, especially in sectors shaped by regulation, subsidies, and legislative timing.

Supporters say this is simply skill. That explanation does not hold up under basic probability.

Professional hedge fund managers, with teams of analysts and full-time focus, struggle to maintain win rates above 60 percent over long periods. Losses are normal. Markets are volatile. Sustained precision is rare. Yet independent analyses of congressional trading disclosures have found periods where the Pelosi household’s win rate approached 90 percent.

When you combine that win rate with abnormal returns and leverage, the probability that this pattern occurred purely through skill and public information drops to roughly one in fifty million.

That number is easy to understand. One in fifty million is lottery-jackpot territory. Most people will never beat odds like that once, much less repeatedly. Everyone gets lucky on a stock pick. Nobody gets lucky like this over and over without an explanation.

One in fifty million is roughly the same odds as:

Winning a major state lottery jackpot

Being struck by lightning multiple times in your lifetime

Randomly picking one correct person out of the entire population of a large country

This level of statistical anomaly is not luck. It is a mathematical impossibility. But when outcomes are this statistically extreme, the responsible response is not dismissal. It is scrutiny.

The same pattern appears in federal spending.

USAID has long been portrayed as a humanitarian agency dedicated to promoting stability and relief abroad. Inspector General reports and audits from the Government Accountability Office have documented repeated misuse and weak oversight of billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Once money moves through layers of NGOs and contractors, accountability fades. The same networks continue to benefit year after year.

And now we are seeing the domestic version of this in real time.

Minnesota has become a front-page example of what happens when federal money passes through state systems that are supposed to provide services but instead feed a private fraud economy. The Feeding Our Future case alone involved roughly $250 million in alleged fraud tied to federal child nutrition funds. Investigators and auditors have documented ignored warnings, waived safeguards, and continued funding despite obvious red flags.

The daycare issue pushed this failure into public view.

Independent reporting and on-the-ground investigations raised serious questions about childcare centers receiving public funds. What disturbed people most was not that questions were raised, but that licenses and funding streams often remained active while those questions were unresolved.

Just days ago, your administration moved to pause federal child-care payments nationwide for review, with particular scrutiny on Minnesota. While this was not a full halt of all aid, it affects roughly $185 million per year in child-care funds allocated to Minnesota during the review period.

That is a start. It is not enough.

A temporary freeze without personal accountability means little. Fraud on this scale does not happen because of paperwork errors. It happens because officials approve payments, ignore warnings, and face no consequences when things go wrong. It also occurs by design when corrupt politicians are in on it.

Representative Ilhan Omar has been shielded by a unique privilege: the right to ignore questions that would destroy an ordinary citizen.

The allegations regarding her marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi are specific and grave—involving potential immigration fraud with a biological sibling. Yet, they have been met with total institutional silence.

We do not need a lecture on the nuances of the law. We need to know why Elmi left the country and why the records remain sealed. For the rest of us, material lies in immigration filings result in prosecution. For the connected class, they result in reelection.

When the system refuses to investigate its own, silence is not an answer. It is a confession.

Separate from that issue, and fully documented, Representative Ilhan Omar has experienced a sudden and dramatic change in her household’s financial position, driven by two separate and well-documented events that were legal under current rules, yet deeply unsettling to many Americans.

The first occurred during the 2020 election cycle. Court filings from 2019, during her husband Tim Mynett’s divorce proceedings, described his consulting firm, E Street Group, as financially unstable. Shortly thereafter, the firm became the primary vendor for Omar’s congressional campaign. During the 2020 cycle alone, her campaign paid the firm approximately $2.9 million for advertising and consulting services.

Federal filings show that nearly 80 percent of the firm’s revenue during that period came directly from Omar’s campaign. In practical terms, the firm’s sudden turnaround depended almost entirely on funds authorized by a sitting member of Congress and paid to her spouse’s business.

The Federal Election Commission reviewed this arrangement and ruled that no laws were broken. Existing rules allow campaigns to pay family members or their firms for bona fide services at market rates. Omar later severed ties with the firm after her reelection to end the controversy.

The second shift occurred more recently and is even more striking.

When Omar first entered Congress, her financial disclosures showed minimal assets and significant student loan debt. By contrast, disclosures filed in 2024 and 2025 show her household net worth rising to a range of $6 million to $30 million.

This increase did not come from her congressional salary. It came mainly from a dramatic revaluation of her husband’s ownership stakes in two private ventures, a venture capital firm called Rose Lake Capital and a California winery known as eStCru.

In her 2023 disclosure, those combined stakes were valued at roughly $51,000. One year later, they were reported at $30 million or more. That represents a revaluation of more than 3,500% in a single year.

If this is legal, the law is the crime. Ordinary Americans do not experience financial swings of that magnitude without audits, scrutiny, or explanation. Silence in cases like this does not reassure the public. It alienates them.

Even reform efforts have been met with open warfare.

DOGE—the Department of Government Efficiency—was not just an audit; it was a threat to the business model of Washington. The ferocity of the pushback proved one thing: efficiency is the enemy of the corrupt.

Mr. President, do not be fooled into thinking you lack the tools. You have them.

The Single Audit Act is not a suggestion; it is a contract. Every state that takes federal money agreed to open its books. They agreed to consequences. You do not need new legislation. You need the will to pull the trigger.

Freeze the payments. Claw back the funds. Indict the architects, not just the bagmen.

The clock is ticking louder than you think. The midterms are eleven months away. If the House flips, the investigations die. The subpoenas disappear. The cover-up becomes permanent.

You were not elected to document the rot. You were elected to cut it out.

The American people have endured inflation, debt, and institutional decay while watching lawmakers trade stocks like hedge fund managers and bureaucracies fail audits without consequence. They are not asking for vengeance. They are asking for fairness that does not depend on party or power.

In your first term, the system survived by outmaneuvering reform. This time, it must face consequences.

Deliver that, Mr. President, and the people will remember who finally made accountability real.

Respectfully,

Christopher Arnell,

An American who believes accountability is the purest form of patriotism