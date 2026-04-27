Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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ANG Pilot's avatar
ANG Pilot
1d

It's almost as if malign actors are provoking us into an actual kinetic Civil War.

I wonder who benefits from it...

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Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
1d

Kill the democrat.

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