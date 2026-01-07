A lot of you stepped up after my last post, and I want to say thank you.

It helped. Not in a vague “support the work” way, but in a practical way. It buys stability, so I don’t have to keep interrupting what I’m doing to make the same ask.

To my paid subscribers, thank you for carrying this. To my free subscribers and everyone who reads, shares, and comments, thank you as well. That matters.

I’ve been working on the petition, and I’m finishing an upcoming piece now. I’ll keep the focus where it belongs: writing, analysis, and follow-through.

More shortly.

Best regards,

Chris Arnell