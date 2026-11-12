Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
15h

COMING NEXT: Revolution Calling, Part Two: America Says No

The socialists have told us exactly what they want. The question is whether Americans are willing to let them have it.

Part Two looks at what happens when politicians push beyond constitutional limits and Americans refuse to surrender the country they inherited.

They think they've got us. They have seriously miscalculated.

And if the title sounds familiar to a few of you, that's no accident.

I remember now...

Reply
Share
Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
14h

Another great one Chris. How the populace can be so ignorant as to believe in or trust these idiots is a testament to our education and immigration systems. God help us! Fuck these ass hats

Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Arnell
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.