Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Josefina Vidal's avatar
Josefina Vidal
20h

Just wanted to tell you that this is the best Substack article that you have written. I’m going to forward it to my friends and family. Both my husband and I came from Cuba in 1960 and 1961. I came with my parents and brother. My husband came by himself through the Pedro Pam flights sponsored by the Catholic Church and was fortunate to be able to live with his aunt and her family until his family arrived. It’s very disheartening to see how the Democrat Party continues to glorify Socialism which we know is Communism lite. There will be no going back to our Constitutional Republic if they win. We have to win the Midterm Elections. May God bless the United States of America!

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