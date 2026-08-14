Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
11h

If your politics require you to pretend biology stops being real the moment it becomes inconvenient, maybe the problem is not Sophie Cunningham. Maybe the problem is your politics.

Reply
Share
Dean Weitenhagen's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen
8h

Oh, Chris - what an excellent piece. For two reasons: 1. I love me some Caitlin Clark (born and raised in Iowa and watched her play in high school and college). And, I have fallen for Sophie for fighting back over Caitlin’s abhorrent treatment on the basketball court. And, 2. Your comparison between Rosa Parks and Sophie could not be better investigated and explained. Your exposing the hypocrisy of groups standing behind principles only as long as it benefits them is duplicity at its highest. I look forward to your book. Write on.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Arnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture