Black America has been given endless celebrities who explain its anger and almost no sustained exposure to the man who explained its problems.

I first began reading Thomas Sowell sometime in my early thirties. That was long before Audible made it possible to listen to a book while driving, exercising, folding laundry, or doing almost anything except sitting down and reading.

I am glad I found him when I did.

There is something about reading Thomas Sowell that is lost when another person narrates his words. Once you have heard him speak enough, his voice becomes part of the experience. You begin reading in that calm, measured cadence of his, as though he is sitting across from you, patiently explaining why the question everyone is arguing about may not be the right question at all.

He never sounds rushed. He does not reach for emotion when evidence will do. He can dismantle an entire political argument without sounding angry at the people making it. By the time he reaches the conclusion, you often wonder why the point was not obvious from the beginning.

That is one mark of a great thinker. He does not merely give you an answer. He leaves you wondering why you had never asked the question properly.

Over the years, I have read historians, economists, philosophers, political writers, biographers, journalists, and social critics. Many informed me. Some entertained me. A few changed my opinion on a particular subject.

No author has shaped the way I think more than Thomas Sowell.

I do not mean that he handed me a political program and I adopted it. His influence was deeper. He taught me to become suspicious of easy answers, especially when they were wrapped in compassion, moral superiority, or political fashion.

Before Sowell, I was more likely to judge a government program by the problem it claimed to solve. After Sowell, I began looking at what happened after the program was enacted. Did poverty decline? Did schools improve? Did housing become more affordable? Did families become stronger? Did crime fall? Did the people supposedly being helped become more independent, or did they become more dependent on the institutions claiming to serve them?

That sounds like common sense. In politics, common sense is often treated as an act of rebellion.

Sowell taught me to ask what something should be compared with, where the evidence came from, what incentives had been created, who paid the cost, and what happened when a similar policy was tried somewhere else. Good intentions are not a substitute for good results, and a policy should not be judged by the sincerity of its supporters.

Those lessons became part of the way I write.

When I examine crime, I want to know what behavior is being rewarded, punished, tolerated, or excused. When I look at education, I want to know whether the people controlling the system benefit when students succeed or merely remain employed when students fail. When politicians propose another program for the poor, I want to know whether it reduces poverty or expands the number of people paid to manage it.

When I write about race, I try to separate history from mythology, explanations from excuses, and evidence from whatever slogan happens to be popular that week.

I cannot say with certainty which of Sowell’s books I read first. It may have been Basic Economics. It may have been one of his books on race, culture, or public policy. After nearly thirty years, the books have blended into one long intellectual conversation.

What has not blurred is their effect on me.

Sowell did not teach me what to think. He taught me how to think.

I do not consider him merely one of the smartest men alive. In my judgment, Thomas Sowell is the greatest public intellectual I have witnessed in my lifetime. No one else I have read combines his range, discipline, historical knowledge, economic reasoning, clarity, patience, and ability to make difficult ideas understandable to ordinary people.

There are scholars who know more about one narrow subject. There are writers with more dramatic prose and speakers who generate louder applause. I have never encountered anyone who could move as naturally from economics to history, from race to education, from immigration to law, and from abstract theory to the practical decisions people make every day.

The breadth is extraordinary. The clarity is even rarer.

That should have made him one of the most celebrated figures in American life. Instead, it raises an uncomfortable question.

How did one of the greatest black intellectuals in American history remain largely unknown to millions of the black Americans whose lives and problems he spent decades studying?

Share

The Black Intellectual America Never Met

Thomas Sowell was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, in 1930. His father died before he was born, and he was raised largely by a great-aunt and her adult daughters before moving to Harlem as a boy.

His early life did not resemble the path normally associated with a future economist, historian, and public intellectual. He grew up poor, left high school without graduating, and worked a series of ordinary jobs before serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War era.

He later resumed his education and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, magna cum laude, from Harvard University in 1958, a master’s degree from Columbia University in 1959, and a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago in 1968. He studied at Chicago under economists including George Stigler and Milton Friedman.

That academic record would have been remarkable under any circumstances. Coming from a poor high school dropout raised in Harlem, it was extraordinary.

Sowell taught at institutions including Cornell University, Rutgers University, Brandeis University, Amherst College, and UCLA. He later joined the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where he spent decades researching and writing. He received the 2002 National Humanities Medal, one of the nation’s highest honors for contributions to the humanities.

His work cannot be placed neatly into one category. He wrote about economics, racial and ethnic history, education, welfare, housing, crime, affirmative action, immigration, law, political philosophy, culture, slavery, intellectuals, and the unintended consequences of government policy.

Over more than six decades, he produced nearly fifty books, along with academic studies, newspaper columns, essays, interviews, and lectures.

Sowell was not commenting casually on subjects outside his field. He spent years studying patterns across countries, cultures, historical periods, and ethnic groups.

When he wrote about race, he did not limit himself to relations between blacks and whites in the United States. He examined Chinese minorities in Southeast Asia, Indians in East Africa, Jews in Europe, Japanese communities in the Americas, Germans in Eastern Europe, Armenians, Lebanese, Scots, Irish, and many others.

That comparative approach allowed him to ask questions American racial politics often avoids.

Why do groups facing discrimination experience different outcomes? Why do some minorities prosper under hostile conditions while others stagnate despite political protection and government assistance? Why do groups living under the same laws produce different educational and economic results? What roles do age, geography, culture, skills, family structure, history, and migration patterns play?

Those questions do not deny racism. They place it inside a larger investigation.

Sowell never argued that slavery, segregation, prejudice, or discrimination were imaginary. Anyone who has read his serious work knows better. His argument was that history does not become more accurate by reducing every outcome to one cause.

That distinction made him difficult to use politically.

A man who says racism explains everything can be turned into a spokesman. A man who says the evidence is more complicated becomes a problem.

Sowell also refused to judge policies by the groups they claimed to help. If a law was promoted as helping poor people, he wanted to know whether poor people actually benefited. If a school system claimed to serve black children, he looked at whether those children could read, write, and perform mathematics. If affirmative action was defended as racial progress, he examined dropout rates, academic mismatch, professional outcomes, and the experiences of similar policies in other countries.

That seems like an obvious standard until it is applied to programs that have accumulated money, power, employees, and political loyalty.

By any reasonable measure, Sowell should be among the most widely studied black thinkers in America. He rose from poverty, served his country, attended elite universities, taught at major institutions, and spent his life examining many of the problems that continue to trouble black communities.

Yet his name is rarely placed alongside the figures black Americans are routinely taught to admire.

Frederick Douglass is remembered. Martin Luther King Jr. is honored. Malcolm X remains culturally influential. W. E. B. Du Bois is widely assigned. Activists, politicians, entertainers, athletes, and rappers are repeatedly presented as voices of black experience.

Thomas Sowell often has to be discovered by accident.

That was how I found him. No teacher assigned him to me. No professor told me that one of the finest minds in America had spent decades examining the subjects dominating our political arguments. No celebrity encouraged me to read Race and Culture, Civil Rights: Rhetoric or Reality?, Black Rednecks and White Liberals, or The Vision of the Anointed.

I was fortunate enough to find him anyway. How many people never did?

The tragedy is not simply that Thomas Sowell failed to become as famous as a rapper, athlete, or racial agitator. Fame is often cheap, temporary, and unrelated to value. The deeper problem is that millions of people received almost no exposure to a way of thinking that might have changed how they understood economics, education, race, government, and their own choices.

That did not happen because his work was too narrow, obscure, or unrelated to black life. Sowell reached conclusions many powerful institutions had little interest in promoting.

His credentials were never the problem. His conclusions were.

He Changed the Questions

Thomas Sowell did not begin his intellectual life on the political right. As a young man, he was a Marxist.

That part of his story is important because it tells us something about the man before it tells us anything about his politics.

He did not abandon Marxism because conservatism became fashionable or because someone offered him a better seat at the political table. His beliefs changed after he encountered evidence they could not explain.

While working as a summer intern at the Department of Labor in 1960, Sowell examined the effects of minimum-wage laws in Puerto Rico. He had assumed officials supporting higher wages would be eager to know whether the policy was actually helping workers. The experience helped convince him that government agencies could become more committed to preserving a policy than to examining its consequences.

The economic question itself was more complicated than the slogan.

A higher legal wage could benefit workers who kept their jobs while making it more expensive to hire people with the least experience and fewest skills. The worker receiving a larger paycheck is easy to see. Reporters can interview him, politicians can stand beside him, and advocates can point to the higher number.

The inexperienced worker who is never hired is harder to find. He does not appear at the press conference because no one knows exactly which job he might have had.

Sowell taught readers to look for the person who disappeared from the picture.

Economists still debate the size of minimum-wage employment effects and the conditions under which they appear. Moderate increases may raise earnings for many workers while having small overall employment effects in some industries and larger effects in others. Sowell’s broader lesson remains: making it illegal to pay less than a certain amount does not automatically make every worker’s labor worth that amount to an employer.

The same problem appears throughout public policy.

Rent control may benefit a tenant already occupying a protected apartment while discouraging construction and maintenance. A tariff may preserve jobs in one industry while raising costs for consumers and for other industries using the protected product. A subsidy helps the person receiving it, but the money and resources must come from somewhere else.

Politics naturally concentrates attention on visible benefits. The costs are often spread among millions of people who may never understand why prices increased, opportunities disappeared, or taxes rose.

Economics forces us to look at the whole transaction.

That is one reason Basic Economics reached so many readers who had never taken an economics course. Sowell did not begin with complicated equations or language designed to remind the audience that he held a doctorate. He began with scarcity.

No society has enough land, labor, time, machinery, knowledge, medicine, housing, or natural resources to satisfy every desire. Capitalism, socialism, feudalism, and every other economic system must deal with that same fact.

The dispute is not over whether resources will be rationed. It is over who will ration them, by what method, and with what consequences.

Prices ration scarce goods through exchange. Governments may ration them through eligibility requirements, waiting lists, political priorities, shortages, or direct prohibition. Calling something a right does not create more of it. Declaring housing affordable does not construct another apartment, just as announcing free medical care does not produce another doctor, nurse, hospital bed, or hour in the day.

The relevant question is never merely whether housing, medicine, food, or education are desirable. Of course they are. The serious questions are how to produce more of them, how to maintain quality, who will bear the cost, and what will be sacrificed to provide them.

That brings us to perhaps the most characteristically Sowell question of all: Compared with what?

A policy is often defended by comparing the imperfect present with an imaginary alternative containing only benefits. Government housing is compared with homelessness. A higher minimum wage is compared with low pay. Rent control is compared with expensive rent. Public schools are compared with the possibility of no education at all.

Those comparisons are emotionally powerful because one side is real and flawed while the other exists only in the speaker’s imagination.

Sowell compared available arrangements with other available arrangements.

Markets make mistakes because human beings make mistakes. Governments make mistakes for the same reason. The difference is that a business repeatedly misjudging what customers want can lose its money and disappear. A government agency that fails may describe the failure as evidence that it needs more authority and a larger budget.

There is a dry absurdity in that arrangement. Success proves the program works. Failure proves it was never adequately funded. Either way, the institution survives.

This does not require every government employee, academic, or nonprofit worker to be dishonest. Many sincerely believe they are helping. Sincerity simply cannot correct a system whose incentives reward the wrong results.

Sowell understood that harmful outcomes do not require villains. Ordinary people responding to ordinary incentives are often enough.

One of his books carries a subtitle that captures this method: Thinking Beyond Stage One.

Stage one is the announcement. Government sends checks, freezes a price, subsidizes tuition, forgives debt, raises a mandated wage, or prohibits employers from considering some factor. Supporters point to the immediate beneficiaries and declare victory.

The next stages begin when behavior changes.

Consider college financial aid. The purpose is to make higher education easier to afford. Colleges also know students have access to more grants, subsidies, and borrowed money. Some research has found that institutions capture part of that additional purchasing power through higher tuition, although the effect varies by school and type of aid.

The result can be a cycle in which government provides more money because college is expensive while the availability of more money helps schools sustain higher prices.

The same habit of mind applies to welfare, housing, criminal justice, healthcare, and almost every other public controversy. What happens after employers, families, schools, bureaucracies, and consumers adjust to the new rule?

This became one of the most important changes in my own thinking. I learned to distrust the standard photograph of smiling beneficiaries standing beside the politician announcing another program. The picture tells us who received something that day. It does not tell us who paid, which alternatives were abandoned, how behavior will change, or whether the supposed solution will make the original problem worse five years later.

Sowell is frequently quoted as saying, “There are no solutions. There are only tradeoffs.”

Taken too literally, that can sound needlessly pessimistic. Problems are solved every day. Diseases are treated, bridges are repaired, crimes are prevented, and businesses find better ways to produce useful goods.

His point was that broad social problems rarely disappear without costs, risks, or new difficulties.

More police may reduce crime while increasing the possibility of unnecessary or abusive encounters. Less policing may reduce those encounters while leaving residents more exposed to criminals. Stricter environmental rules may produce cleaner air while increasing the cost of energy, housing, transportation, and manufacturing.

Recognizing a tradeoff does not decide the issue. It requires us to admit that benefits are not free.

Sowell never accepted compassion as the end of the discussion. If a program was created to help children, minorities, workers, immigrants, or the poor, he wanted to know whether those people became better off in ways that could be measured.

When they did, the program deserved credit. When they did not, repeating the original intention could not turn failure into success.

Some of his most important work dealt not with money but with knowledge.

Every society depends on information scattered among millions of people. A contractor knows the condition of local buildings and the reliability of nearby suppliers. A farmer understands his soil, equipment, weather, and workers. Parents know things about their children that no school administrator or federal official can fully know.

No central authority possesses all that information.

Prices allow fragments of knowledge to move through society without requiring one person to understand the entire system. When a price rises, consumers use less, producers search for more supply, and entrepreneurs look for substitutes. None needs a government report explaining every cause. The price itself carries information.

Public officials may possess impressive credentials and enormous authority while lacking the local knowledge needed to direct millions of individual decisions. The people affected by their mistakes may also have little power to correct them.

Sowell’s argument was not that experts know nothing. It was that expertise has boundaries.

A surgeon may possess extraordinary medical knowledge without knowing how to run a transportation system, design a tax code, organize a military campaign, or educate another person’s child. A professor may speak confidently about economic policy while understanding little about prices, production, risk, or the practical decisions required to operate a business.

The danger grows when those making decisions do not bear the cost of being wrong.

A business owner can lose his investment. A worker can lose his job, and a family can lose its savings. An intellectual who supports a destructive policy may suffer nothing. He may publish another article explaining that the policy failed because society did not follow his advice aggressively enough.

Sowell repeatedly drew attention to the distance between power and responsibility. The farther apart they become, the easier it is for people to make sweeping decisions about lives they do not understand and consequences they will never personally face.

Humility, in that sense, is more than a private virtue. It is a safeguard against concentrated power.

Strong opinions are common. Social media has made their production nearly effortless. What separates Sowell is the work beneath the conclusion.

He compared countries, historical periods, ethnic groups, economic systems, laws, and institutions. Instead of collecting only facts supporting a favored explanation, he looked for cases that placed it under pressure.

If racism explains every racial disparity, how do we explain disparities among groups classified as the same race? If colonialism explains poverty by itself, why did former colonies develop at such different rates? If school spending determines educational success, why have systems with high per-student spending sometimes produced weak results? If discrimination makes minority achievement impossible, how have some openly despised minorities become economically successful under hostile governments and populations?

Those questions do not prove that racism, colonialism, school funding, or discrimination have no effect. They test whether any one of them is enough to explain the full pattern.

That is the difference between an explanation and a slogan.

Sowell’s critics sometimes treat disagreement over causes as indifference to suffering. But a physician who diagnoses an illness incorrectly is not made more compassionate by caring deeply about the patient. The wrong diagnosis can produce the wrong treatment, and the wrong treatment can make the patient worse.

Public policy is no different, except that the damage may spread across millions of people and continue for generations before anyone admits the original diagnosis was mistaken.

Feelings can tell us which problems deserve attention. They cannot tell us whether our explanation is true. For that, we need evidence.

A Culture Reveals Itself by the People It Celebrates

Every society produces intelligent people. The more revealing question is which of them become famous.

America has produced black physicians, scientists, economists, inventors, military commanders, judges, entrepreneurs, teachers, and scholars whose accomplishments could fill libraries. Most remain largely unknown outside their professions.

Meanwhile, entertainers are routinely asked to explain politics, economics, policing, education, immigration, and race because they can sing, act, play a sport, or attract millions of followers.

This is not exclusively a black problem. White America also mistakes visibility for wisdom and turns celebrities into political philosophers. Fame has never required deep knowledge, and social media lowered the entrance requirements further.

The consequences can be greater within black popular culture because entertainment is often treated as an expression of racial authenticity.

A rapper may be presented not merely as someone who makes music, but as a voice of the black experience. Athletes and actors are asked to interpret racial history. Activists who appear after the cameras arrive are introduced as though they speak for millions of people who never selected them.

Thomas Sowell spent decades studying the subjects these celebrities are invited to discuss after a few minutes of preparation. He never received anything close to the recognition within mainstream black institutions and popular culture that his body of work would seem to warrant.

There is no mystery about why entertainment reaches more people than economics. A song can be enjoyed in three minutes. A game can be watched with friends. A social-media clip can deliver anger, amusement, and moral certainty before anyone could finish the first chapter of Basic Economics.

A careful explanation of racial disparities may require history, economics, migration patterns, family structure, age, education, geography, and enough qualifications to prevent an honest argument from becoming a slogan. A celebrity can reduce the same subject to fifteen seconds.

The slogan travels farther because it asks less of the audience.

The distribution system now rewards exactly that kind of brevity. Pew reported in 2025 that 54 percent of black adults used Instagram, compared with 45 percent of white adults. TikTok was used by 53 percent of black adults and 28 percent of white adults. Among teenagers, 28 percent of black teens reported using TikTok almost constantly, compared with 8 percent of white teens.

Those numbers do not prove why any particular racial argument becomes popular. They help explain why short, visual, emotionally charged material has become increasingly important in public discussion.

The institution deciding which voices receive attention is no longer only a newspaper editor, publisher, television producer, or university department. It is also an algorithm measuring what makes people stop scrolling.

Calm analysis enters that competition at a disadvantage.

Sowell asks the reader to slow down, compare evidence, consider several causes, and examine what happened after the political applause ended. That method is more durable than outrage, but outrage has the better distribution system.

A young person who spends fifteen years mastering economics may earn a respected career. A young person who produces one successful song can gain money, fame, cultural authority, and a platform from which to offer opinions on every subject known to man.

Children notice the difference.

They see who fills arenas, receives awards, visits the White House, dominates social media, and becomes the subject of endless profiles. They also notice who is assigned in school and who must be discovered by accident.

Culture does not merely entertain children. It teaches them what deserves admiration.

The problem is not that rap exists or that athletes and actors are admired. Human beings need art, music, sport, humor, and escape. The problem begins when entertainers become the most recognizable interpreters of black life while people who have seriously studied economics, history, education, crime, and public policy are pushed to the edge.

A civilization can enjoy fools. It places itself in danger when it begins taking instruction from them.

Grievance Has a Better Publicist

Thomas Sowell faced a larger obstacle than the public’s limited attention span. He was not offering the explanation many political, academic, and cultural institutions had learned to reward.

Grievance is an attractive product. It identifies a villain, relieves the audience of some responsibility, creates group solidarity, and gives the speaker moral authority. It can also create a continuing need for the person selling it.

A politician who tells black voters that their problems are caused by forces only government can defeat has given them a reason to keep electing him. An activist who treats every disparity as proof of continuing oppression has created a permanent need for activism. A university office established to manage racial conflict has little institutional reason to announce that some conflicts are declining or that its preferred explanations may be incomplete.

None of this requires a secret meeting. Institutions do not need to conspire when their incentives point in the same direction.

The Democrat Party has depended heavily on black voters for generations. That loyalty did not appear from nowhere. Republicans made serious political and moral mistakes, while many black Americans associated Democrats with civil-rights legislation, federal protection against discrimination, and social programs they believed improved their lives.

The better question is what happened once that loyalty became overwhelmingly predictable.

Pew’s validated-voter analysis found that Joe Biden received 92 percent of the black vote in 2020. Support for the Democrat candidate declined in 2024, but Kamala Harris still received 83 percent while Donald Trump received 15 percent. Even after a noticeable Republican gain, more than eight out of ten black voters supported the Democrat candidate.

When one party can expect that level of support regardless of school performance, crime, family stability, employment, housing, or wealth, its incentive to compete for those voters weakens. It no longer has to persuade them every election. It has to preserve the belief that supporting the other party is unthinkable.

Sowell complicated that arrangement because he measured results.

He asked whether welfare policies strengthened or weakened the family. He examined whether public-school monopolies served children or protected employees. He questioned whether minimum-wage laws could reduce opportunities for inexperienced workers and whether affirmative-action policies sometimes placed students in academic environments where they were less likely to succeed.

A movement can forgive policies that fail. It has a harder time forgiving the person who measures the failure.

Modern institutions speak constantly about representation. By that standard, Thomas Sowell should have been difficult to ignore.

He grew up poor, left school, worked ordinary jobs, served in the Marine Corps, attended Harvard, earned a doctorate in economics, taught at major universities, produced books and scholarship across a remarkable range of subjects, and received the National Humanities Medal.

That is more than representation. It is excellence.

Yet the celebration of black voices often comes with an ideological condition.

A black thinker may be praised for overcoming racism, but he becomes less useful when he questions whether racism explains every modern disparity. He may be welcomed as evidence of black achievement, but treated as suspect when he examines black failure without first assigning primary blame to white people.

Sowell never denied slavery, segregation, prejudice, or discrimination. He rejected the assumption that discrimination automatically explains every difference in outcomes.

That placed him outside the acceptable boundaries of black opinion in many academic, media, activist, and political circles.

A black intellectual who confirms the prevailing racial narrative is often treated as a representative of his race. One who challenges it may be dismissed as an exception, a sellout, or someone who has somehow become less authentically black.

Skin color is said to create a valuable perspective, unless the person with that skin color reaches the wrong conclusion.

It would be easy to blame the media, universities, corporations, activists, Hollywood, and the Democrat Party for elevating the wrong people. It would also be incomplete.

Institutions promote certain voices, but audiences decide whether to reward them. Consumers buy the music, voters support the politicians, viewers share the clips, and parents decide what enters their homes. Communities help determine which behavior receives admiration and which receives embarrassment.

Black Americans are not one mind, one culture, or one set of values. Millions have built stable families, pursued education, started businesses, served in the military, entered professions, raised responsible children, and lived productive lives that rarely appear in national discussions about black America.

That diversity is precisely why the loudest and most destructive figures should never have been permitted to define the group.

Yet in some communities and peer groups, destructive behavior has been defended as authentic. Vulgarity becomes “keeping it real.” Criminality becomes rebellion. Academic seriousness may be mocked as “acting white.” Fatherlessness is treated mainly as a political consequence rather than also being confronted as a cultural and personal disaster.

These attitudes are not universal, but they are real enough to damage the people living around them.

There is nothing respectful about expecting less from people because of their race. Treating destructive behavior as inevitable does not protect black Americans. It protects the habits harming them.

Sowell treated black people as adults capable of responding to incentives, learning from consequences, making choices, and improving their circumstances. He did not describe them as saints, children, or permanent victims.

That was sometimes called harsh. In reality, the lower expectation was the harsher judgment.

The Cost Was Paid by People Who Never Read Him

Thomas Sowell did not need greater fame to secure his place in intellectual history. The larger loss belongs to those who never encountered his work.

Education offers the clearest example.

The 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress found that only about 30 percent of American fourth-grade public-school students performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level in reading, down from 2022. Black students remained substantially below the national average. NAEP also cautions that its Proficient standard is a demanding federal benchmark rather than simply another name for grade-level performance.

Those results do not describe children who lack intelligence. They describe institutions that often fail to develop it.

In Charter Schools and Their Enemies, Sowell examined roughly 23,000 mostly low-income minority students attending New York City charter schools. Many lived in the same neighborhoods as students in traditional public schools, followed the same state curriculum, and even attended school in the same buildings. Yet some charter networks produced dramatically better results.

His argument was not that every charter school succeeds. Many do not. He asked why race, income, neighborhood, and even the school building could not explain why children taught only floors apart achieved such different outcomes. He also asked why schools producing strong results were attacked, restricted, or prevented from expanding while families remained desperate to enter them.

That question should have occupied a central place in black politics.

Instead, school debates remained dominated by funding levels, union demands, bureaucratic control, and the intentions of adults. Another generation of children moved through classrooms without mastering reading and mathematics.

A child who cannot read proficiently is unlikely to discover Thomas Sowell, Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, or anyone else who might expand his understanding of the world. Educational failure reproduces its own intellectual limits.

Family structure presents another example.

A 2025 Census Bureau report found that among first-time black mothers who gave birth from 2020 through 2024, approximately 29 percent were married, 31 percent were cohabiting with an unmarried partner, and 40 percent were neither married nor cohabiting at the time of childbirth.

That measure does not tell us how every household developed afterward. It provides a sobering picture of the family arrangements into which many children began life.

Nor does it mean every child born outside marriage will fail or that marriage guarantees success. Family structure changes the resources, supervision, time, income, and stability available to children, and those differences can accumulate.

No single policy produced the pattern. Racism, changing labor markets, incarceration, welfare rules, cultural shifts, personal decisions, and many other forces have played roles.

Sowell’s contribution was to insist that incentives, culture, and individual behavior remain part of the explanation.

People who preferred a simpler story often treated that argument as blame. The problem remained whether it was discussed honestly or not.

The same habit of evasion appears in debates over crime, employment, housing, and wealth. Leaders repeat the language of racial justice while avoiding questions that might threaten the institutions, constituencies, and assumptions supporting their careers.

Sowell did not offer a slogan capable of solving these problems. He offered something more useful and less marketable: a method for thinking honestly about them.

A culture eventually becomes what it repeatedly rewards.

When spectacle is celebrated more loudly than scholarship, more people pursue spectacle. When activists gain status from keeping racial anger alive, anger retains political and financial value. When politicians suffer little penalty for failure, failure can continue for generations.

This does not mean Thomas Sowell should become an object of worship or that every child should grow up to become an economist. A healthy culture needs athletes, musicians, actors, comedians, and entertainers. It also needs children to see that knowledge, discipline, fatherhood, scholarship, entrepreneurship, and serious thought deserve admiration.

Thomas Sowell was never truly obscure. His books sold widely, his columns reached a national audience, and his recorded interviews continue finding new listeners.

The more precise indictment is that mainstream black institutions and popular culture never embraced him in proportion to either his accomplishments or the relevance of his work.

He explained incentives, history, tradeoffs, culture, and the consequences of ideas when many institutions preferred anger, innocence, and an enemy.

Black America was given endless celebrities who explained its anger and almost no sustained exposure to the man who spent a lifetime explaining its problems.

The Debt I Owe Thomas Sowell

My admiration for Thomas Sowell goes far beyond agreement.

Plenty of writers share some of his political conclusions. Very few have his discipline, range, patience, historical memory, and willingness to follow evidence into places that may offend almost everyone.

Most important, he gave me a better method for discovering when I may be wrong.

I see his influence most clearly in the way I approach my own work. I try to anticipate the reader’s next objection and answer it before moving on. I look for evidence most likely to weaken the claim I am inclined to accept. Sometimes that evidence forces me to remove a paragraph that sounded very good.

An argument is not improved by keeping a sentence that cannot survive contact with the facts.

Intelligence is common enough among scholars. Clarity is much rarer.

Some intellectuals write as though confusion proves depth. Their sentences grow longer, the vocabulary becomes narrower, and the audience is left with the impression that the author must be brilliant because nobody can understand what he said.

Sowell never needed that performance.

He could explain scarcity without requiring the reader to understand equations or technical economic language. He could write about culture without pretending every member of a group behaved the same way. He could examine race without reducing every difference to racism or denying that discrimination existed.

He wrote plainly because he understood the subject deeply enough to make it plain.

That affected the way I communicate. I try to explain complicated ideas without writing down to the reader or hiding behind jargon. Most people can understand difficult subjects when the writer has done the harder work of making them clear.

Sowell respected the reader enough to make the argument understandable and respected the evidence enough not to simplify it beyond recognition.

Thomas Sowell never stood in front of me in a classroom. He never reviewed one of my essays or told me when I had missed something obvious, but he still taught me more than any other writer.

Every serious writer has intellectual ancestors. We borrow methods, habits, questions, and standards from people who came before us. Over time, the influence becomes so deeply absorbed that we stop noticing where it began.

I notice Sowell’s influence when I search for historical comparisons before accepting a fashionable explanation, ask who pays for a policy, or revise a claim because the evidence turned out to be more complicated than the sentence I wanted to write.

He helped shape me into the writer, thinker, analyst, and communicator I became.

More than any other author, he taught me that the purpose of an argument is not merely to defeat the person across from you. It is to discover what is true.

Politics often rewards loyalty, confidence, and repetition. Truth may require doubt, revision, and the humiliation of admitting that an idea you defended no longer fits the facts.

Sowell did that with Marxism. He did not build a career around pretending he had always been right. He allowed evidence to change him, then spent the rest of his life asking others to show the same discipline.

That example may be as important as any conclusion in his books.

There is still something about reading Thomas Sowell that an audiobook narrator cannot fully reproduce.

Once you have heard enough of his interviews, his voice settles into the words. The cadence is measured, the humor is dry, and even his sharpest criticism often sounds less angry than faintly amazed that grown adults continue believing the same fallacies.

He has the patience of a man who has explained an economic mistake for fifty years and knows someone will propose it again next Tuesday under a new name.

When I read him, I hear those pauses and the restraint as he reaches a conclusion the evidence made increasingly difficult to avoid.

Perhaps that is sentimental. After nearly thirty years, I am comfortable with that.

Reading Thomas Sowell feels less like opening another book than continuing a conversation with a teacher.

Much of modern racial politics presents itself as compassion while quietly lowering expectations. Standards become barriers. Discipline becomes oppression. Academic failure is explained almost entirely through institutions. Crime is discussed as though offenders were acted upon by history but never acted upon anyone else. Family breakdown becomes a condition to be studied rather than a disaster to be confronted.

Sowell rejected that diminished view of black people.

He did not deny slavery, segregation, prejudice, or unequal treatment. He denied that any of them erased agency, culture, incentives, or responsibility. He treated black Americans as capable of learning, competing, building families, developing skills, changing behavior, and rising despite serious obstacles.

His own life made that argument before his books did. A poor black child from the segregated South, raised in Harlem, who left school and worked ordinary jobs, became one of the greatest scholars of his generation.

The lesson is not that everyone can become Thomas Sowell. It is that people should not be told they are helpless because helplessness is politically useful to someone else.

Sowell offered dignity without flattery. He refused to confuse respect with exemption.

No honest writer can prove how black America would have developed if Thomas Sowell had become a central figure in schools, churches, homes, colleges, and public debate. History does not provide controlled experiments.

Still, it is fair to wonder what might have changed if more students had encountered Basic Economics before socialism became fashionable on campus, or if Civil Rights: Rhetoric or Reality? had been taught alongside the writings and speeches of better-known civil-rights figures.

Sowell would not have repaired every family, improved every school, eliminated racism, or prevented every destructive political choice. No writer could.

He might have changed the questions.

That alone can alter a great deal. If every failure is explained by the same villain, every solution will demand more power for the same institutions. If every disparity proves discrimination, investigation becomes unnecessary. If intentions excuse results, failed policies can survive indefinitely.

A better question does not guarantee a better answer, but it makes one possible.

Read Him

I cannot repay Thomas Sowell for what he gave me.

He spent more than six decades studying economics, history, race, culture, education, and public policy, then explained what he found in language ordinary people could understand. I received the benefit of that work for the price of his books and the time required to read them.

The only repayment available is to pass the work along.

Do not begin by asking whether Sowell is conservative, libertarian, Republican, or anything else. Begin by reading him. Argue with the evidence. Question the comparisons. Examine the sources. Decide where he was right, where he may have been wrong, and whether his questions improve your own thinking.

Start with Basic Economics if you want to understand scarcity, prices, incentives, and tradeoffs. Read Black Rednecks and White Liberals if you want a historical challenge to familiar racial assumptions. Read The Vision of the Anointed or Intellectuals and Society if you want to understand why highly educated people can remain influential long after their ideas fail.

Which book you choose first is less important than simply beginning.

For more than six decades, Thomas Sowell asked Americans to do something surprisingly difficult: think before feeling, compare before concluding, examine incentives, measure results, and follow evidence even when it leads somewhere unpopular.

Millions never heard those questions, which may be one of the great intellectual losses of modern America. Not because Thomas Sowell deserved greater fame, but because America deserved greater exposure to Thomas Sowell. Black America certainly did, and so did I. I was fortunate enough to find him anyway.

Thomas Sowell never knew my name, but his influence appears in nearly everything I write, every claim I question, and every argument I refuse to accept merely because it sounds compassionate.

I have spent much of my writing life criticizing bad ideas and the institutions that protect them. This essay is different. This one is a thank-you.

If it does nothing else, I hope it convinces one more person to open his first Thomas Sowell book. Once you begin reading him, you rarely think the same way again.

Thomas Sowell was one of my teachers.

Perhaps now he will become one of yours.

Help Keep This Work Independent

Thomas Sowell taught me to question fashionable answers, examine the evidence, and follow an argument wherever the facts lead.

That is the standard I try to bring to every essay I publish here.

This publication remains free because serious ideas should not disappear behind a paywall. But free to read does not mean free to research, write, edit, source, and publish.

If this essay introduced you to Thomas Sowell, renewed your appreciation for his work, or helped you see one of America’s greatest thinkers more clearly, please consider supporting the work that made it possible.

Become a Paid Subscriber

Paid subscriptions provide the dependable support that allows me to keep researching and publishing essays like this without answering to advertisers, political organizations, or institutional gatekeepers.

Become a Paid Subscriber

Make a One-Time Gift

Prefer to support a specific essay without starting a subscription?

Make a One-Time Gift

Join The Resistance Core

For readers who want to provide a higher level of ongoing support and help strengthen this publication for the long term:

Join The Resistance Core

Venmo

You can also contribute directly through Venmo:

Support Through Venmo

If You Cannot Give

Read Thomas Sowell.

Share this essay with someone who has never heard of him.

Send it to a student, parent, teacher, pastor, friend, or young person who has been given plenty of anger but very few tools for understanding the world.

Thomas Sowell spent a lifetime passing knowledge forward.

Helping one more person discover him is support too.

Give a gift subscription