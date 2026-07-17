Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

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Chuck Flounder's avatar
Chuck Flounder
20hEdited

My own youtube and Substack feed suggest that there is more than one Black America, just as there's more than one White America. Even Ro Khanna can get in on the oppressed-minority action, despite looking like Peter Sellers with a Florsheim buff coat.

Methinks the midterms will see an even larger conservative minority mandate than the 2024 wave. I think a lot of people are finally realizing the truth about LBJ's Southern strategy and its implications.

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Old Jarhead's avatar
Old Jarhead
17h

Thomas Sowell deserves the Nobel Prize just for his “Basic Economics” book, much less the dozens of other books and articles he has written. Since that’s unlikely, my hope is that Trump will present him with the Medal Of Freedom. Sowell is an exemplary role model for everyone, of any race, creed, color or culture.

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