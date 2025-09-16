Arnell’s Substack

User's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen's avatar
Dean Weitenhagen
4h

Very enlightening stats on Substack. I encourage others to pay for a subscription. When progressives can’t beat your argument, they pour money on it AND deflect.

Chuck Flounder's avatar
Chuck Flounder
13h

There's some algorithmic diversity in my feed, I've noticed lately. I get a lot of lefty posts interspersed with stuff I'm actually interested in. Not sure if this is meant to encourage more engagement, or a veiled attempt at nudging the narrative.

There's also a slowly growing type of troll farm on the right (particularly on X) that smells to me like a foreign propaganda campaign. The same sort of anti-Israel, anti-America rhetoric, which has gotten more noticeable since Charlie's death. The rumors that he was secretly coerced by Netanyahu, and murdered by Mossad (despite being one of the most effective pro-Israel voices for the very demographic that is most heavily influenced by pro-Palestinian propaganda).

And yet, all this manipulation, some of which is clearly influential (I doubt more than a tiny fraction are actual shills), reeks of flailing desperation. I know you probably don't think so, but it feels to me like the left is rapidly falling from grace, like a prom queen who got caught bullying a deaf girl in the stairwell. It's becoming comical how the American media and lefties on social media still try to leave out details that don't fit their framing, but it's only appeasing their own audience.

Tommy's rally in London is still described by all prominent media outlets and pundits as far right, as if they're racist soccer hooligans, and the attendance is reported as a fraction of what it truly was. But the repetition of lies is growing stale. The pictures tell the truth, while the political class acts like they know their days are numbered.

There's no billion-dollar censorship effort that can hide the fact Charlie's killing was a shot heard round the world, because it's only partly about Charlie's message. The rest of us are tired of the dominant narrative, and we have noticed the globally coordinated attacks on civilization in all Western liberal nations. That's why the left doesn't have their own spontaneous solidarity movement today, like when MLK was assassinated. That's in the distant past, no matter how much they want to ignore their lagging numbers and indulge in virtue signaling.

If the dominant party were able to keep the plates spinning through funding alone, coups and revolutions would never happen. But they do, often suddenly. What changes is that the silent majority realizes how many of us there are, despite how we may present ourselves due to peer pressure. There's still much work to be done, but it feels to me that our enemies are grasping at straws. Calling your opponents racist fascists and implying that violent resistance is the answer when voter turnout goes against you is the last gasp of a dying regime. If cancel culture was still effective, why endorse violence? Tommy made a Herculean effort to encourage good behavior at his rally, which resulted in 25 arrests out of a million-plus crowd. And most of those were from unavoidable clashes with demonstrators who intended to disrupt the festivities but got surrounded.

The bottom line is, the people who matter want change, and they're showing up for it. Politicians and corporate media ignore the rising tide at their own peril. The left has tried to "marginalize" us, as they are fond of saying, but they pushed too far. Yes, we all noticed how they changed the rhetoric from "silence is violence" in 2020 to Mamdani saying "violence is a social construct" now.

George Floyd inspired a Charlie-style global response, but that was more a rebellion due to COVID lockdowns. I consider MLK as the last authentic martyr for the left, because he was preaching universal truth. George Floyd was like Rodney King. There's a difference.

Leftists, globalists, and jihadists have made it clear that they have declared war on the normal people who have to work and raise families, and that's an untenable situation. Even China is failing to control their citizens, despite their Orwellian security apparatus. The organized campaign to destroy Israel has severely weakened those who fund it.

Steven Pinker has long argued that the world is trending toward less violence and more cooperation. Of course, temporary reversals are expected. But what keeps civilization on track is that free societies produce far more creative innovation, and inspire much more organic support, than totalitarian regimes.

Otherwise we'd never have made it this far.

