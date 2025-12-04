Arnell’s Substack

Arnell’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frenchy's avatar
Frenchy
3h

My heart aches while reading this post because it reinforces the dark cynicism I'm fighting these days. When I read classic works of the past and compare them to the garbage published today, a little part of me dies every day. I had high hopes for SubStack in the beginning, but I see the trends you are describing in this post. The entire publishing industry has been completely captured by the WOKE, DEI, CRT, and socialists factions controlling our universities, government (deep state) institutions, Hollywood, the media, and much of corporate America. It starts in elementary school and continues through the overpriced universities (public & private). What you are describing is the unfortunate results of our failure to teach kids to think. They grew up to become shallow adults that can't think for themselves. We are swimming in a sea of ideologues and activists that can't carry on a civilized conversation. It has been happening for over 50 years and now the harvest is in full bloom. No wonder GenZ resents Boomers, we supervised this catastrophe. Now it's out of control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BubblePuppy7's avatar
BubblePuppy7
1hEdited

“Substack originally positioned itself as a platform that would liberate writers from institutional power. But now the very institutions writers were trying to escape have simply moved in through the back door.”

Truer words have not been spoken. I was an early reader and had such high hopes. Now, Substack has become the “Mini-Me” of X. Sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Christopher Arnell
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture